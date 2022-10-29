Lamar for commissioner
It’s hard to remember a time when Tom Lamar was not in the mainstream of civic life on the Palouse. As executive director of Palouse-Clearwater Environment Institute, he’s engaged conservation-minded residents in Latah and Whitman counties. As a member of the Moscow City Council, he worked tirelessly to make our town livable and prosperous. And for the past eight years, as a Latah County commissioner, he’s been part of a team that put partisanship aside to make sound policy for our growing county.
Tom’s enthusiasm for community is contagious. His support for the health and welfare of our citizens is commendable. And his outreach to high school and college students contributes to the next generation of leadership. We have already voted for Tom’s reelection and urge others to join us.
Gerri Sayler and Kenton Bird
Moscow
Swanson for treasurer
Who do you want to manage your tax dollars in Latah County?
We want someone with a history of financial experience. We want someone who is honest, someone with integrity and someone who is innovative and efficient. We want someone who cares about local taxpayers and treats them with respect. BJ Swanson is that person.
BJ is the current Latah County treasurer and she is running for reelection. Not only does BJ have more than 30 years experience in banking and finance, she is a local gal who knows the county and knows rural Idaho. We are impressed because BJ actually cares about how much we pay in property taxes and has lobbied for fair property tax relief. With BJ, you get practical experience, a friendly demeanor, and someone who is very tech savvy. Someone with all this to offer is a rare public servant. Let’s keep BJ as our Latah County treasurer.
Vote for experience and competence. We certainly will.
Bob and Linda Pike
Moscow
The party platform
Mark Twain famously stated, “Get your facts first, and then you can distort them as much as you please.”
Recent letter writers Gretchen Wissner and Jerry Schutz (both Oct 20) ignored Twain, opting to start with distortion. Let’s help them out.
Update: State Democrats have removed their actual radical political platform and now served up a don’t-freak-the-voters-out, six-slice apple pie which poorly hides the party’s stand on gun restrictions, defunding the police, and illegal immigration — among all the nasty goo routinely cooked up by Democrats. More facts.
Wissner and Schutz would have us believe that the original Democrat platform was all patriotism. Then why have all local Democrat candidates disavowed their toxic tart? Why did they lead the conversation, publicly pointing it out? Tom Lamar clearly said, “I haven’t signed a pledge to extremism.” That is a first-hand account of the fact.
Idaho Republicans proudly represent the values, ideals, and aspirations of freedom-loving Americans. The Idaho GOP Platform at idgop.org/party-resources is constructed and amended from time to time by Idaho’s citizens — not Marxist Democrats importing California politics into our communities. Another fact.
Latah Republicans ask candidates to disclose to voters the candidates’ beliefs on a variety of topics, with the freedom for any candidate to note their rationale for a different view. This information is freely available at latahgop.org so that voters can be informed. Fact.
Democrats do this, too. Wait, my bad, that’s not a fact. Good luck unearthing their beliefs.
Another fact Democrats distort: Idaho abortion law unequivocally protects the mother’s life, miscarriages, and accommodates for rape and incest. California donors collude with local Democrats to brazenly misrepresent the law. Surprised yet?
I give Wissner and Schutz credit as good Democrats for not letting facts get in their way. Vote Republican on Nov. 8.
John Wright
Moscow
Rights worthmore than gas
Economies fluctuate. They always have. The world is trying to recover from a global pandemic that in our country the Republicans chose to deny, downplay or ignore, resulting in the needless deaths of thousands of people who would be alive today if the conservatives had not been so busy licking Trump’s feet. The Republicans give huge tax breaks to their wealthy handlers, and themselves whenever they grab power. Leaving the middle class to bear the burden.
Currently they are waging a culture war against vulnerable people, immigrants, and people of color, LBGTQ people and women with tactics identical to those used in 1930s Germany. They are riling their followers into a frenzy of fear and hatred with racist and bigoted lies.
Women are now facing the end of their bodily autonomy. Soon, contraceptives will be outlawed. Women will die. How long before the morality police are knocking on your door? Do you want that?
Once our rights are gone it is going to be an enormous battle to get them back, and with the Republican Party’s years of success with gerrymandering, voter suppression and court packing I wonder if I will live to see it. The MAGA Republicans and the Christian nationalists do not respect or believe in democracy. In point of fact, the MAGA Republicans don’t even understand democracy. Both are authoritarians who want unlimited power over every aspect of our lives. They want power and money.
Our economy will recover, but not with Republicans in charge, they are only there for the wealthy. We need strong progressive politicians who work for the people and support civil and human rights. Our rights as human beings should matter more than the price of gas.
Holli Cooper
Moscow
Vote Republican
Some say they vote for the person, not the party. Think about that. Anyone with a “D” by their name in some way approves of what the lefty socialist Democrats are doing to us nationally. Do you like your watered down money? Illegals pouring through the southern border? No respect for our armed forces or police? $6-plus-a-gallon gasoline? Then there are the alternate party candidates who may have some valid points but “don’t play well with others” so won’t really help. For effective, conservative candidates please vote Republican and protect our Idaho and American values.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
We need fair andimpartial judge
Last week, while at the Lewiston Civic Theatre performance, I was thinking about all the ways that the Lewiston City Council spends money to benefit our community.
The council has made a good choice supporting the LCT, providing benefit for all residents. On the other hand, the ongoing feud brought on by councilor John Bradbury is a waste. It is costing the taxpayers plenty, with seemingly no benefit to anyone, except Bradbury’s sense of self-importance. The taxpayers shouldn’t have to support his quest, but Bradbury gives your council little choice.
He has already lost to one judge who ruled in the city’s favor. He continues his course of action, hoping for a judge who will rule in his favor. This is costing the city taxpayers tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Keep all this in mind when you go to vote. Do you want a fair and impartial judge who interprets the law to benefit the community, or one who wants to see his name in an Idaho Law case book one more time? Let’s spend our dollars making Lewiston a better place to live and not on being a legal footnote.
Bob Blakey
Lewiston
The ‘regional’ hospital
Pullman Regional Hospital is classified as a small regional critical access hospital limited to 25 beds. The key is “regional.” Recent newspaper articles have pointed to overcrowding in the emergency rooms, most likely signaling that the hospital is truly a regional facility. Therefore, it seems to me that the hospital district must be expanded beyond the city limits of Pullman before the November $27.5 million bond is considered (passed) that Pullman property owners will be obligated to pay for. I am voting no on the bond.
Everett Martin
Pullman
Kim for clerk
False information about voter fraud has caused unnecessary scrutiny of our Idaho elections even though they have been declared basically free of fraud by the secretary of state’s office.
It is disturbing that Alexa Kim’s opponent for Latah County clerk, Julie Fry, posted on the Latah County Republicans website (latah.idgop.org/candidates/julie-fry/) two examples of election fraud that supposedly happened in 2020, but have since been debunked: one in Wisconsin (bit.ly/WisconsinFactCheck) and the other in Arizona (bit.ly/ArizonaFactCheck). Such spreading of unsubstantiated voter fraud information by someone who wants to be a county clerk is totally inappropriate. Kim has had four years of elections experience in the Latah County clerk’s office. She knows the job and has seen first-hand how fair and secure our Idaho elections are.
Kim’s experience will allow her to continue to support our rights in fair and secure elections. Idaho does elections right. Let’s keep it that way by voting for Kim for Latah County clerk.
Cynthia Magnusen
Moscow
Foresters back Arkoosh
The attorney general is a member of the Idaho Land Board that makes decisions about Idaho’s forest and rangelands. Do you want to have access to lands that you have enjoyed for generations?
Tom Arkoosh supports keeping Idaho’s trust lands in state ownership, not selling them to the highest bidder. Arkoosh wants to continue working with the U.S. Forest Service on sound multiple-use management, not turning that land over to the state.
Raul Labrador advocates transferring federal lands to the state, which has a constitutional mandate to make money from such lands. Much of that land is not suitable for the intensive management that would earn money for the state’s endowments. So it could be sold or traded to private parties. Then that land would no longer be accessible to the public.
Arkoosh believes that keeping the trust lands in state ownership and keeping U.S. Forest Service land in public ownership is critical so that future generations can enjoy access for the hunting, fishing and other recreation activities that we all treasure.
We are two retired foresters who think a vote for Arkoosh is a vote for public access for all.
Chris Vetterand Jeff Canfield
McCall, Idaho
Vote for Arkoosh
I am an elected Republican in public office, speaking as a private citizen. I already voted Republican for all state offices but one, the attorney general’s office. Vote for Tom Arkoosh as Idaho’s AG. Do not vote for the Republican AG candidate.
Under Idaho law, the AG’s office provides legal representation to protect Idaho’s interests, not the Republican Party’s interests. Tom Arkoosh, a respected longtime Idaho practicing attorney, can easily do the AG’s job. His focus will be representing all the residents of the state of Idaho, not just the Republican far right.
The Republican candidate cannot do the AG’s job. He is part of the swamp you detest. He is running for governor, using the AG race to build his far-right base, as he has done in the past. He says: “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to healthcare” and that “he would never put politics above the rule of law,” but he does by supporting the far-right attacks on our Constitution, rule of law, and, by inaction, supports former president Trump’s Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, interfering with our elections and denying citizens’ voting rights.
Arkoosh has office management experience and a stellar record of legal accomplishments in all Idaho law. His Republican opponent has neither (he did OK in the past representing Idaho immigrants). Remember how you feel about personal injury attorneys? That is what the Republican candidate has been doing since he left Congress (www.skauglaw.com).
Vote for Arkoosh. I did.
Eric Peterson
Lewiston
We need Fulcher
In this uncertain and tumultuous economic and political climate, we need the proven, experienced and effective leadership of Congressman Russ Fulcher. He has been successfully navigating the tricky waters in Washington D.C., he knows how to work with people (even people across the aisle), and what works and what doesn’t. Now is not the time to change what works. In his years of public service, Fulcher has successfully fought to protect the rights of individual Idahoans and to limit government influence in our lives. He has also passed legislation that has returned $800 million to Idaho’s hard-working families and constitutes the largest tax cut in Idaho’s history. Fulcher has served on various committees, visited more than 60 countries, and has so much successful experience and leadership. Leadership matters and Fulcher is a successful leader. Vote for Fulcher for U.S. Congress to keep Idaho leading the way.
Heather Moore
Lewiston