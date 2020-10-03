Voting for Kertsing-Lark
We hear people claim they vote for the person, not for the party. That’s difficult to do in Idaho. The Idaho Republican Party requires candidates to adopt its platform as a performance standard (idgop.org). With few exceptions, Republican candidates sign the “Integrity in Affiliation Form.” This form affirms support of the Republican party platform that, among other things, calls for repealing our right to elect our senators (repeal the 17th Amendment). My vote is going to someone who will work with others to find sensible solutions to our challenges and who will represent me, you, and all Idahoans with honesty, compassion, and dignity. I encourage you to join me in voting for Dulce Kersting-Lark.
Lynn Baird
Moscow
Saving small businesses
The coronavirus pandemic has hit all parts of American life, but some of the hardest hit have been the small businesses that drive our economy. Cathy McMorris Rodgers was quick to support critical relief for businesses, farmers and hospitals. I believe that this quick action saved a large number of small businesses and jobs in Eastern Washington.
Terri Nester
Asotin
Doesn’t know the job
After the recent events caused by disaster artist and county commissioner hopeful Gabriel Rench, my 15-year-old year daughter asked if Moscow was going to be “safe.” The answer, “probably,” is not an answer I ever want to resort to when comforting my child about our small community.
In the Sept. 25 issue of the Daily News, Richard Walser (R, Viola) states, “In his campaign literature Rench implies that the commissioners for a number of years have raised taxes unnecessarily. Implied or otherwise this is not the case. On the issue of property taxes, I suspect Rench is confusing property assessments with property taxes. They aren’t the same. I personally think property taxes are an unfair and outdated form of taxation. This problem, however, is only one the state legislature can fix.” We would like a county commissioner that actually knows what he is doing.
Douglas Wilson, Rench’s pastor at Christ Church and general “handler” has recently been making noise that there should be a referendum on the extension of the mask mandate. At this point one feels a bit like the child in “The Boy Who Held Back the Sea.” We have thus far been spared the ravages of C-19. Let’s keep it that way.
In conclusion: Latah County friends, I would urge you to go take a gander at Tom Lamar’s campaign page. He’s been doing this since 2015, and understands the nuts and bolts of the job. Gabe Rench, on the other hand, is too busy campaigning in Troy bars without a mask, getting himself arrested and reliving his 15 minutes of fame to even bother trying to understand what a county commissioner does. Vote Lamar.
Dana Banks
Moscow
Stop hate, vote Biden
How many times must we continue to listen to and believe the words that President Trump is spewing? Trump continues to contradict his own health officials regarding the coronavirus. First it was Dr. Fauci who has advised six presidents on many domestic and global health issues.
Now he demeans Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who Trump appointed, by saying about Redfield … “I think he made a mistake. … It’s just incorrect information.” Trump does not listen to the medical experts that report the facts.
Trump continues to flout local mask rules and supports people who ignored governors in states that tried to impose social distancing in order to help control the virus. In May he announced that the U.S. would terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization. Trump and his administration continue to downplay the virus and are creating an atmosphere of disbelief in the CDC and local health departments.
The virus has infected more than 6.6 million people in the U.S. so far and has killed more than 200,000. Trump says a vaccine could be ready before the election. He continues to mix public health with politics. We need a leader who will listen to the experts, not make up lies and who will put the American people first over his political party. We need Joe Biden to help restore America to the great country it once was. Vote for our country, not a party. Stop the hate, vote Biden.
Debra Allen
Lewiston
Vote for reason, respect
I’ve always chosen to believe that the majority of human beings are, at heart, honest, caring and reasonable people. That, even when we disagree, we can disagree respectfully. That, no matter how far apart we are politically, we can find shared purpose in the name of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Today, I find that belief called into question like never before.
Here in Moscow — a town that once seemed an oasis of goodwill and cooperation — we have people like Doug Wilson and Gabriel Rench deliberately inciting disagreement. They are pitting Muscovites against Muscovites and courting Fox News headlines in the name of protecting what they consider their right to endanger innocent people’s health and to put our community at unnecessary risk in the midst of a very real and truly serious pandemic. (If you question whether COVID-19 is real and a threat, see: all available evidence.)
I grew up in an era when Republicans and Democrats both valued civic responsibility and civil discourse. Those days, it seems, are over. Idaho politics have been hijacked by reactionary right-wing ideologues who act with utter disregard for common decency and who flagrantly defy good sense.
The best remedy for this toxic discord is to raise your voice for reason and respect this fall. Cast your votes for independent-thinking candidates who embody the decency and reasonableness that our current political environment desperately lacks.
Join me in voting for David Nelson for the Idaho Senate, Dulce-Kersting Lark and Renee Love for the Idaho House of Representatives, and Tom Lamar and Kathie LaFortune for the Latah County Commission. I have the pleasure of knowing them all personally and can assure you that they will faithfully and respectfully represent the best interests of all of their constituents — even when they don’t agree.
Mark Deming
Moscow
McMorris Rodgers the right pick
Cathy McMorris Rodgers represents our 5th Congressional District with strength, courage and vision. On issues vital to those of us who live here she has led from the front, always searching for ways to improve our quality of life and then converting those ideas into meaningful public policy.
We send her to Washington D.C. to pass laws that put our values into action and that’s what Cathy has done with honor and distinction. At this turbulent time in America it is vital that our leaders be people of grace, wisdom and integrity.
That’s exactly what we get from Cathy. I hope you’ll join me in enthusiastically voting for her.
Robert Rosencrantz
Newport, Wash.