Refusing was the right choice
A newspaper entitled “Latah republican” arrived in our mail recently. In it were articles by Wayne Hoffman, president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation; Gabriel Rench, a local candidate; Ammon Bundy; and Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, among others, all challenging the constitutional authority of elected officials. We realized this publication had an extreme right-wing agenda. We noticed that many Republican candidates had purchased ads or submitted articles, including Caroline Nilsson Troy, Brandon Mitchell and Dan Foreman, all running for the legislature.
We were curious about the source of this publication and did some research. The publisher is the wife of a three-time convicted felon who served time in federal prison and is the chief backer of a planned walled city (III Citadel) in northern Idaho for “Patriots” who love the Constitution and hate “liberals, Marxists and blue voters.” (See the Southern Poverty Law Center’s 2013 Summer Issue - May 16, 2013 article “Behind the Walls.”)
The “Latah republican” Facebook page states, “If you are a business owner and would like to see our newspaper become a regular part of Latah County, please consider buying an ad. We reach every single home, business and PO Box in Latah County!”
Troy, Foreman and Mitchell supported this publication, with Mitchell purchasing the two largest ads. How disappointing. We can no longer trust that Representative Troy can even remotely be considered a “moderate” Republican. Nor can we trust Mitchell or Foreman to make good decisions that support all Idahoans.
Please join us in voting for Renee Love, Dulce Kersting-Lark and David Nelson who were invited to purchase ads in the “Latah republican” but did their homework and refused. They are conscientious and will work for all Idahoans.
We are patriots and we respect our Constitution and the rule of law.
Kathy Dawes and Diane Baumgart
Moscow
The authors provided the namesof 116 others who signed this letter
A thank you for support
Thank you to everyone who has supported my campaign. Of the thousands of doors that I’ve knocked, the overwhelming majority support my message of meeting Idahoans basic needs, fixing our education system, and a more transparent government.
Our current legislature has chosen to give industries and businesses sales tax exemptions instead of funding our education system. I am a big proponent of encouraging small business, farms, logging and other industries, but we need to allow these exemptions to sunset and come under review.
We don’t have a living wage for many of our citizens, and too many struggle to make ends meet. Many Idahoans have high medical bills and are forced to choose between bankruptcy and health. We need to stop wasting taxpayer money on needless and hateful bills that are not addressing the true issues, and the lawsuits that come with them. I’m fighting for basic human rights, better education, increased wages, better healthcare and equality in the state.
It is important to elect people from varied backgrounds. I was the first to graduate from college in my family, went on to get my PhD at the University of Idaho, and worked for industry. Before running for this position, I was appointed by Governor Butch Otter to the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
Now, as an educator and small business owner, and someone who has worked myself out of poverty, I can easily represent a wide range of people. If you want to learn more about me go to reneeloveforidaho.com.
I, again, want to give my sincerest gratitude to everyone who contributed to my campaign. Your time and resources have helped make this possible, and it shows how much you care about our neighbors and fellow Idahoans. Let’s make government work for us.
Renee Love
Moscow
Freedom of speech
Dale Courtney has referred to the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song, “WAP” as misogynistic in both of his previous two opinion pieces (Oct. 19 and 28).
I would suggest he listen to “WAP” again and study the lyrics in the context of the entire song, which is very much one of sexual empowerment. Each line is literally an explanation of things two strong young women want and enjoy. Out in public, it may make a scene, but it is not a song of hate or prejudice against women.
The Daily News content policy likely prevents me from breaking down the song much further. I could claim this suppresses my right to free speech, but it doesn’t. I remain able to publish my thoughts elsewhere or speak them aloud without fear of being stopped by the government.
Social networks like Twitter and Facebook have a lenient approach to the publishing of content. Anyone can sign up. It’s free. The product is you and in exchange you can share your thoughts.
One trouble with this approach has been the amplification of content by algorithm. These platforms’ algorithms were created to increase engagement and revenue rather than to prevent hate and misinformation. A side effect has frequently been the unchecked spread of hate and misinformation.
There is plenty to discuss around freedom of speech on the internet and how it should be protected. Platforms taking minor steps to prevent their algorithms from spreading misinformation unchecked is not the destruction of free speech in America.
Freedom of amplification is not the same thing as freedom of speech.
Jeremy Felt
Pullman