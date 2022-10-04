TV editing, and proper titles

Regarding Dale Courtney’s latest column (Sept. 28), he and I both find the egregious editing and colossal misrepresentation of religion in the public square exhibited by the NBC program to be laughable. Good for Pastor Wilson for hiring separate technicians to film his every word.

My colleague, the Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Stevens, pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, did not fare so well. By her own admission, she spoke as powerfully as she could, and left it to the editors to make their choices in pulling out what they thought would make good television viewing.

