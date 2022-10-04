TV editing, and proper titles
Regarding Dale Courtney’s latest column (Sept. 28), he and I both find the egregious editing and colossal misrepresentation of religion in the public square exhibited by the NBC program to be laughable. Good for Pastor Wilson for hiring separate technicians to film his every word.
My colleague, the Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Stevens, pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, did not fare so well. By her own admission, she spoke as powerfully as she could, and left it to the editors to make their choices in pulling out what they thought would make good television viewing.
Mr. Courtney, who really ought to know better, should not refer to my friend as a “priestess.” That is a title properly used by practitioners of Wicca and other religions. A minister in the UU church is called their pastor. As a priest ordained in the Episcopal church, I have over the years encountered folks (usually men) who, either in jest or in earnest, throw out the title “priestess” to hide their confusion and discomfort that a woman would be called by her religious community to a position of authority and leadership.
If Mr. Courtney is confused by what to call the pastor at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse (a denomination that has roots reaching back to the 16th century) he can readily choose the other title that she has earned — Dr. Stevens.
Climate protestor election stump?
Wednesday, I attended the youth climate walkout organized by Moscow High School students. The climate crisis promises mass disruption of our way of life, from food production to supply chains, and disrupting school to call attention to it was an appropriate step in organizing. I think the students did a good job with the event, bringing in speakers and organizations.
The speakers, however, mostly pissed me off. The first speakers did a good job to keep their speeches short, informative and empowering. Most speakers talked too long, overexplaining what most people already know. I felt bad knowing all these high schoolers protested their way back into a lecture hall.
Worse than poor oration, however, was the blatant stumping of local Democrats for their upcoming elections. While I applaud any candidate willing to take on the fossil fuel industry and the political inertia of Washington, I was uncomfortable with the salesmanship of these (middle-aged and older) politicians who see our crisis as a way to reach 18-year-old voters, and little more.
Perhaps more telling was what these leaders did not tell the students. They did not tell students that Democrats have diluted, delayed, and defanged the movement to decarbonize the U.S., and that Democrat Joe Manchin poses as much threat as Republican Mitch McConnell. They didn’t say that capitalism, not conservatism, is the driver of our ecological crises, nor did they say that an economy under the whim of billionaires will never choose sustainability.
We are at the end of an ecological era, and our kids need to hear the hard truth, not long-winded stump speeches.
‘The person,not the party’
Growing up in a Democrat/Republican household, my mother gave me good advice. She said, “Vote for the person, not the party”. That is still good advice. Comparing Sen. David Nelson, running for reelection to District 6, to his opponent, Dan Foreman, it is an easy choice.
Sen. Nelson keeps his cool whether he agrees with voters or not. He listens, is courteous, respectful, and educated on the issues. He values women to make their own life and health choices. Foreman does none of the above.
Sen. Nelson voted to fund education despite the bill’s flaws because it was the right thing to do. When Foreman served in the Legislature, he yelled and dismissed University of Idaho students who dared come into his office to discuss an issue. Even worse, Foreman reportedly called the UI a “cesspool of liberalism.”
When someone disagreed with Foreman at the Latah County Fair, he caused such a disturbance that officials were called to intercede. On the other hand, Nelson visited with fairgoers and even bought a pig at the fair livestock auction.
Sen. Nelson states on his website: “Listening to each other and learning about different points of view is a cornerstone of strong communities.” This statement by Sen. Nelson says it all. Who do you want to represent you, someone willing to listen to your concerns with respect, or someone who gets angry and abusive if you disagree? We need someone with common sense and decency to represent us in District 6.
In our house, we are voting for Sen. David Nelson.