Why the drama, pastor?
Oh, stop it now, Pastor Wilson. Because we are a free people, the government and its police force can’t tell us what to wear? If I were to present myself, naked, at the doors of Christ Church, seeking to participate in the worship service, I suspect you would rebuff me. And if I were to persist, I expect that you would call the cops. Because in this country, the government cops do tell the “free” people what body parts they will cover.
Which leaves me wondering, what is the design behind your outwardly silly-seeming theatrical behavior against a mandate to wear facial coverings during a global infection that is transmitted by droplets/aerosols? Is it to keep your flock together, by identifying with the early, persecuted church? Are the cohesive factors so weak that the public drama is needed?
There are actual laws on the books requiring us to cover the nether regions. Perhaps for some public health benefit, but also to appease your religiosity-based prurience — a form of Sharia law, in effect. Which is it, preacher-man? Can the government tell us what to wear, or not?
Recent evidence shows that wearing masks increases the percentage of asymptomatic cases among the infected. In meat packing plants, where mask wearing is strictly enforced on every single person, 95 percent of infected persons are asymptomatic. In the slums of Mumbai, India, people are living on top of one another and sanitary conditions are poor. They are infected, but the bodies are not piling up. Dense air pollution has forced everyone — all casts — to wrap their head in fabric; to mask up. Cloth face coverings are saving them. This is an easier way to herd immunity. This allows immediate opening of schools, businesses, and travel.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Voting for Love
I enthusiastically endorse Renee Love for Idaho State Legislator. Renee is thoughtful, deliberate and considerate. She will make decisions that best serve the needs of the people she represents rather than along party lines. Renee is committed to supporting education at all levels. She will advocate to increase the per-pupil spending for our K-12 students, which is currently 51st in the nation.
She knows how important it is for teachers and students to have the resources they need to succeed. Beyond our K-12 students, Renee acknowledges the value of trade school and university education. Our state Legislature has the power to equip our citizens with the skills they need to thrive at all levels of education. Voting for Renee is a vote for education. As you are filling out your ballots, remember to vote for Renee Love.
Michelle Hazen
Moscow
Uncaring and risky
So now we know. A good number of “Moscow” anti-mask protesters were out-of-towners, which means they should have no influence on Moscow residents’ coronavirus response. Some came here from high-case-count counties. So how many carried COVID-19 to Christ Church’s unmasked, tightly crowded events … and into our community?
I say thanks to Moscow’s city councilors and mayor for their responsible decision to require masks in public whenever social distancing isn’t possible. The vast majority of Moscow residents, including members of other Christian churches, are caring enough about the welfare of others to respect the mandate and wear masks. The Ten Commandments don’t say “Fight for Liberty” or “Don’t Tread on Me.”
However, the commandments do include the second of what are known as the greatest commandments: “… love thy neighbor.” Christ Church members and their far-right-wing buddies from elsewhere need to start chanting that commandment — visibly, by wearing masks.
Meantime, the rest of us will have to try to keep our distance from likely participants in past and future super-spreader Christ Church events; that is, from the most uncaring and riskiest people in town to be around.
Borg Hendrickson
Moscow
A needed voice for all
Idaho is ranked 11th in the nation for hunger and food insecurity. Renee Love, who is running for the Idaho statehouse, knows what it is like to grow up in poverty so she is acutely aware of the challenges. In one of her campaign newsletters she points out how low wages, food insecurity and lack of affordable housing are big problems in Idaho.
A rise in the $7.25-an-hour minimum wage, which hasn’t changed since 2009, would help. She would fight for the continued funding of expanded Medicaid. It has resulted in 80,000 more Idahoans having healthcare today.Renee has noted that more than half of our K-12 schools rely on levies and bonds to make up for the funds the state is not providing. There were no property tax relief bills passed in the 2020 legislative session even though Democrats in the house introduced seven. One of them was to increase the circuit breaker amount (property tax reduction) for veterans, people with disabilities, people older than 65 and people earning less than $31,000/year.
Renee’s newsletters to voters show her insight into the broad range of problems Idaho faces from prison overpopulation to the lack of technically skilled workers. As a scientist, a paleoclimatologist in the geology department at University of Idaho, she is aware of climate change and the adaptations that will allow agriculture and forestry to continue as important industries for the state.
Please go to her website (reneeloveforidaho.com) to learn about her common sense legislative ideas to improve the lives of Idahoans. Vote for Renee Love for Idaho House Seat 5B and give her a chance to speak for all of us.
Mary Jo Van Gerpen
Moscow
Supports families, freedoms
I first became acquainted with Brandon Mitchell when he and I served together in the Spokane Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Since then, I have come to know him as an amazing businessman, a perceptive observer of the workings of our communities, and an ardent supporter of individuals and families and their freedoms and safety under the laws of our land.
I assure you that Brandon does, and will continue to, exercise professionalism and integrity in matters that are important to you. Please support my friend and yours, Brandon Mitchell, for the Idaho State House of Representatives, Seat 5A, Nov. 3.
Nancy Heward
Troy
Debate was a travesty
I feel the need to write about that travesty of a presidential debate. Our nation is going through a real hairy patch: coronavirus, foreign election meddling, wildfires. With so many balls in the air, we needed a fair-minded discussion of policy differences and a demonstration that Americans can still show enough civility to search for the “middle ground” that has been forgotten but will always be there. But as anyone watching knows, that is not what we got.
I hope the Commission on Presidential Debates will be a pillar of civic integrity and cancel the remaining two debates. Our adversaries are laughing at us; the country can’t afford the taint from a repeat performance.
Hugh Hillsey
Pullman