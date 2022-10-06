Attacks and outright lies

In his column published on Sept. 28, Dale Courtney incorrectly identified me as “priestess,” rather than pastor or minister, clearly an intentional attempt to dismiss and denigrate me. I hold two advanced degrees from accredited theological schools. I was ordained by the First Parish Church in Duxbury, Mass., (founded in 1632) following a vote by the entire congregation. I was called to the Unitarian Universalist Church here on the Palouse with a similar vote. I am firmly rooted in a theological tradition that stretches back to the 16th century, one that provided a spiritual home for many of the founding fathers, luminaries such as Ralph Waldo Emerson and feminists such as Susan B. Anthony. I am a member in good standing of my professional association, which has a code of ethics to which I am accountable.

Pastor Doug Wilson, lauded by Mr. Courtney, has no formal theological education. There is no evidence that the council of elders supported his move into leadership. His Federal Vision theology has been condemned in position papers from seven NAPARC denominations … the Presbyterian Church of America (PCA), the Orthodox Presbyterian Church (OPC), the United Reformed Churches of North America (URCNA), the Reformed Church in the United States (RCUS), the Reformed Presbyterian Churches of North America (RPCNA), the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church (ARPC) and the Presbyterian Reformed Church (PRC). He seems to be accountable to nobody.

