Attacks and outright lies
In his column published on Sept. 28, Dale Courtney incorrectly identified me as “priestess,” rather than pastor or minister, clearly an intentional attempt to dismiss and denigrate me. I hold two advanced degrees from accredited theological schools. I was ordained by the First Parish Church in Duxbury, Mass., (founded in 1632) following a vote by the entire congregation. I was called to the Unitarian Universalist Church here on the Palouse with a similar vote. I am firmly rooted in a theological tradition that stretches back to the 16th century, one that provided a spiritual home for many of the founding fathers, luminaries such as Ralph Waldo Emerson and feminists such as Susan B. Anthony. I am a member in good standing of my professional association, which has a code of ethics to which I am accountable.
Pastor Doug Wilson, lauded by Mr. Courtney, has no formal theological education. There is no evidence that the council of elders supported his move into leadership. His Federal Vision theology has been condemned in position papers from seven NAPARC denominations … the Presbyterian Church of America (PCA), the Orthodox Presbyterian Church (OPC), the United Reformed Churches of North America (URCNA), the Reformed Church in the United States (RCUS), the Reformed Presbyterian Churches of North America (RPCNA), the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church (ARPC) and the Presbyterian Reformed Church (PRC). He seems to be accountable to nobody.
I stand by my words. Christ Church fits the sociological definition of a cult, and “Christian nationalism” is primarily an attempt to keep wealth and power concentrated in the hands of rich, white, straight men. I dream of a world where all people are free, supported and able to thrive. Or at least one where the editorial board refuses to publish sneaky ad hominem attacks and outright lies.
The Rev. Elizabeth Stevens
I see the Brandon Mitchell signs reading “Freedom Counts.” I take freedom to mean: freedom to do what I choose with my own body; freedom to acquire and read the books I want; freedom for all children to hear the truthful history of our country in our schools; and freedom to marry the person you love.
If this is also your idea of freedom, you should vote for Tim Gresback, not Brandon Mitchell.
ITD should halt highway work
I doubt that anyone is discounting safety being a high priority for the Thorn Creek to Moscow realignment/enlargement project. All of the final action alignment proposals meet Idaho Transportation Department’s “safety” standards, and have no significant mathematical difference. However, they have not factored into those calculations some important considerations which would make the upper (eastern) alignment less safe.
If the section of U.S. Highway 95 in question is “one of the deadliest stretches of highway in Idaho,” then why has ITD not posted a reduced speed limit? Why have they not added rumble strips? They have done little or nothing to make the current alignment safer.
Early on, during ITD’s Environmental Impact study, it was determined that the stretch of their preferred upper alignment dropping into Moscow would require truck escape routes. Does that sound as though that alignment would be safer and flatter than the central route or upgrading along the current alignment? We don’t need to put truck drivers and others on such a stretch of highway. And can you imagine if more super-heavy megaloads were to come through Moscow again making that descent into town?
There is no indication that the highway can be built along the upper alignment lacking permits from the Army Corps of Engineers. ITD should halt their destructive work in the entire project area and await a determination from the Corps. Only the alignment along their studied central route, or along the current alignment (following the guidance of maximum reuse of existing infrastructure), each of which is environmentally superior and safer for drivers against traffic issues, weather issues, and wildlife-automobile collisions should be permitted.
Gear up for ‘intellectual combat’
Colleges and universities are hotbeds of ideas. They are a place where ideas of all sorts may be freely aired and discussed. At least, they should be. Of course, conservative members of the Idaho Legislature have different ideas. In 2020 and 2021, higher education budgets were held up while certain legislators worked for their personal agendas to rein in diversity, equity and inclusion. More recently, legislators are preoccupied with preventing a free discussion of the topic of abortion.
What action should the university take to deal with threats to academic freedom? Roll over or gear up for combat? Clearly, judging from a memo sent to staff, the University of Idaho has chosen the former. Undoubtedly, President C. Scott Green consulted with the best legal minds at the university to compose the memo. This reaction, from the university with the state’s only public law school, is embarrassing and makes me sad.
Staff are probably wondering if they should get measured up for orange jumpsuits. Under what circumstances does discussing pros and cons of abortion become advocating for abortion? Idaho law adopted in 2022 does not make that clear. Extreme abortion laws can, without specificity, extend to contraception. The memo states, “the language of this statute is not a model of clarity and since violation is considered a felony, we are advising a conservative (roll over) approach here, that the university not provide standard birth control itself.”
Don’t make concessions in the area of academic freedom, so critical to the growth of students and for the preservation of democracy. Let’s begin with a challenge to the law. Engage the Idaho chapter of the ACLU. Involve legal minds at the University, including students at the law school. The situation presents a great opportunity for an informative learning experience. Gear up for intellectual combat.
Authorizing agency, autonomy?
Who are these Idaho “faith leaders” speaking out against the state’s abortion ban? Their Oct. 1 open letter reprinted in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News includes a number of women signatories, all of whom, apparently, are Christian clerics. What a travesty! Any self-respecting, Bible-believing Protestant should realize that women must remain silent in the church, much less become members of the cloth. (I can already hear howls of the woke.) If you have questions about abortion, ask your husbands at home. (I Cor. 14:35)
These gals may be “dedicated to compassion.” They may seek “equity and justice for all people, etc.” But have they any feelings at all for people still in the womb? I have no knowledge of the “sacred right of choice.” What exactly is the provenance of that sacred right?
These female clerics speak of “divinely given moral agency and bodily autonomy.” Well then, we suppose, some kind of deity must authorize it. Which one? Not the deity I worship, certainly.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “God alone is the Lord of life from its beginning until its end: no one can under any circumstance claim for himself the right directly to destroy an innocent human being … . The deliberate murder of an innocent person is gravely contrary to the dignity of the human being.”
So who, or what, is this divine agency who gives a woman total rights over her own body?
I can understand that a rabbi might have signed this open letter. After all, over 140 separate Jewish organizations support a woman’s right to choose. But how does any minister of the Gospel, with even a modicum of Christian values still intact, submit in any way to the abortion agenda?
Debates were once common, a tradition in American politics, in which the voters could tune in to listen and learn whom they might want to represent them. The purpose of the debates is to inform the public and ask hard questions. In essence, we the voters are “interviewing” candidates to see whom we might “hire” to represent us. That is a big deal. So, I am truly confused as to why individuals running for Idaho public office would turn down the opportunity to debate with their counterparts running for the same office. What are they afraid of?
Governor Brad Little couldn’t be bothered to debate challengers Democrat Stephen Heidt and/or Independent Ammon Bundy. He stated he thought all Idahoans know enough about him already. Wow. That’s a bit arrogant Governor. I, for one, wanted to hear each candidate’s response.
U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher refused to debate Kaylee Peterson. I wanted to ask him about the large corporate donations he is receiving from big oil and the Freedom Fund. Seems a bit cowardly not to face your constituents and answer our questions. Elected public officials who choose not to debate their opponents at election time are not respecting the voting public. We, as voters, want to know what you stand for and how you are going to help Idaho. If you can’t respect me as a voter, why should I vote for you? Respectfully, I won’t. You failed your job interview because you didn’t even show up.
Gresback deserves your vote
Tim Gresback came by the house the other day and we sat talking on the front porch. He’s running for Idaho House Seat B in District 6. I saw pretty quickly that this low-key guy is a careful thinker who cares deeply for people. We talked about the education needs of our state and he had the numbers. He said Idaho particularly needs more vocational-technical education opportunities. Tim’s well-informed position is that the skills needed by the majority of workers in Idaho are changing with fast-moving technologies, markets and a growing population. This includes family-owned businesses in forest products, transportation, construction, heavy equipment repair, retail, agriculture and more. Our state also needs more opportunities for affordable higher education. It’s a lot harder to get through the doors to all types of educational opportunities — traditionally a ladder to the middle class for those just starting out in life — because those in elected positions do not value education enough.
Tim talked specifically about the expensive and unnecessary lawsuits brought by Idaho lawmakers that waste a lot of our tax money trying to defend unconstitutional laws and which fail. How there are so many better uses for those public funds, like schools, infrastructure, and other critically important services.
He also talked about how he would work to bring back a balance to Idaho’s legislature. How many of today’s politicians vote against the most basic programs of public safety, education, affordable childcare, and neighbors helping neighbors, like Meals on Wheels. Tim Gresback is a careful and ethical person with a lot of capability. He’s an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often, one that we should vote for.