Love is thoughtful, will listen
I am supporting Renee Love for the Idaho House of Representatives in District 5, Latah and Benewah counties. Renee impresses me with her energy and interest. She learns quickly. Most important, she has the demeanor and thoughtfulness to build support for her good ideas. And she will listen to you. Idaho needs such character in the Capitol. We would all be better for it.
Dan Schmidt
Moscow
Voting for Kersting-Lark
We are proud to support Dulce Kersting-Lark for Idaho State Representative for Seat 5A. Currently Dulce is the Executive Director of the Latah County Historical Society and active in many community outreach programs on the Palouse. She exemplifies her philosophy that a person “should do all that they can, for as many as they can, for as long as they can.”
As an historian, Dulce values the origins of the issues we face, she always listens to the opinions of others and seeks fair and just resolutions.
We are voting for Dulce because she is knowledgeable about the needs of our area, she cares about all people, she has creative ideas and the energy to pursue them.Dulce is a great representative for us to send to Boise.
Dave and Ginger Rankin
Moscow
No hesitation; voting Kinzer
It is encouraging to see a competitive race for Whitman County Commissioner, District 2, with two candidates I respect and admire. However, we are facing challenges presented by COVID-19 and the accompanying economic challenges for both small businesses and our county.
Dean Kinzer has acted as a steady hand at the helm for the eight years I have served with him. I have no doubt that Tom Handy, his challenger, could grow into the position with time. However, Commissioner Kinzer, with eight years of experience, is the person most qualified to meet our current challenges now, when we need it most.
In our current partisan climate, I have come to appreciate courage with grace and humility more than ever as a qualification for office. Dean has those qualities in abundance. He advances his ideas with integrity, reason and grace.
In my 14 years as a county commissioner, I have never had an occasion to refer to my party affiliation when making a decision on behalf of Whitman County. I would urge you to put partisanship aside, look carefully at the duties and responsibilities of a county commissioner and choose the person that can best fulfill those responsibilities. I can, without hesitation, recommend Dean Kinzer as that person.
Michael Largent
Colfax
Why platform and not people?
Have you written to a legislator or congressman asking for support on an issue of concern? Many of us have, and the response is often unsatisfactory. Suppose that, after the upcoming election, the delegation from District 5 consists of Caroline Nilsson Troy and her Republican colleagues.
Suppose you contact them because you believe funding for schools at the state level must improve. Your opinions would be in conflict with the Republican platform which states: “We recognize that more government spending does not necessarily generate improved schools.” In addition, public funds available may be diluted by the platform statement: “Tax credits for non-use of public schools and other forms of parental choice should be encouraged as competitive options for educating children.”
Suppose you believe individuals who home-school should be required to meet educational standards. Your opinions could be in conflict with the following statement from the Republican platform: “We believe parents have the right to educate their children at home, that court rulings that undermine these rights devalue the important role of parents and family in a child’s education.”
Suppose your concern relates to voting rights. According to the Republican platform, “We support restoration of the constitution’s checks and balances that protects the rights and sovereignty of the states by repealing the 17th amendment.” (This amendment gives the people the right to elect U.S. senators rather than legislators.)
I recommend that you study the Republican Party platform. Caroline Nilsson Troy and her Republican colleagues have signed something called an “Integrity in Affiliation” statement in which they pledge their support for the Idaho Republican platform as the standard by which their performance as a candidate and officeholder should be evaluated, without exception.
If you seek a representative who will listen to you, unconstrained by political party, please vote for Renee Love.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow
Trying to rewrite history
Caroline Nilsson Troy is trying to rewrite history again. During the special session, Troy joined the extremists of the Legislature in a symbolic and worthless vote against the governor, effectively condemning his efforts during this portion of the COVID-19 pandemic. I was shocked when she voted with them. At worst, I expected her to abstain. Her vote was directly against our interests.
When asked at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce forum about that vote, she obfuscated and danced, trying to deny her involvement with the fanatics. But it is the same old tune. If she showed some independence for District 5 in her actual votes, she could be a decent legislator. But every time it matters, she votes party loyalty and has a new excuse why she voted against the wishes of our district voters.
Her latest one talks about concerns with spending and no pandemic plan. Well, the Legislature could have passed spending and a pandemic plan during the regular legislative session as COVID was in full swing. They did not. The Legislature left after focusing on expensive puritanical legislation, the governor adopted a plan (including spending), and legislators argued: “how unfair.” They passed a useless legislative tantrum against pandemic rules that many in District 5 appreciate. Either Troy agreed or empowered that outburst. Now, she won’t reveal if she meant her vote of condemnation or was just enabling. I honestly thought she would tell us she was wrong during the forum — my mistake.
David Morse
Moscow