What is meant by ‘business friendly?”
Recent Daily News letter writers have promoted candidates for Moscow City Council proclaiming their business friendliness – without explaining exactly what they mean by “business friendly.”
City Council candidate Anne Zabala recently shared her definition of the term. First, she makes the point that Moscow should provide the services that will be needed if businesses are to re-locate or develop here. A thriving airport with service to major transportation hubs is important for business expansion, and Anne supports funding of the Moscow-Pullman Airport.
Water is life, and of course a reliable source of water is absolutely essential for business and residential expansion. However, the Palouse has a problem with the continual decline of its most important but finite water source, the Grand Ronde aquifer. Anne’s approach is to acknowledge the problem, and work collaboratively with other communities to identify a feasible, alternative water source.
Council candidates Maureen Laflin and Sandra Kelly also acknowledge the problem and support this approach. Anne also supports the role of Moscow’s Urban Renewal Agency in infrastructure and other improvements of parts of town where development is not feasible due to needs such as environmental remediation.
As for planning and zoning, Anne promotes the setting of standards which are not prohibitive, but do promote and protect the wonderful attributes of our community such as its nonsprawling nature, walkability, vibrant downtown and small-town charm – collectively sometimes referred to as “smart growth.”
Finally, Anne encourages all community members to participate in determining how we can support businesses in our community while at the same time maintaining its livability. So the next time you hear a council candidate proclaiming her/his business friendliness, ask them exactly what it is that they mean by “business friendly.”
Al Poplawsky, Moscow
-----
Where are the serious environmentalists?
The world’s population increased from about 5 million people in 10,000 BC to 250 million in 1 AD. During this time the population doubled about every 2,000 years. The doubling was then accelerated to every 900 years so that in 1800 there were a billion people. The next doubling occurred between 1800 and 1930. The shortest doubling occurred between 1960 and 2000 when the world’s population increased from 3 to 6 billion. The world’s population is presently estimated to be 7.7 billion people and is expected to reach 11.2 billion around 2100.
In The Republic, Plato understood the problem of overpopulation and poverty. He declared that the people in his original, self-sufficient city would not have too many children “lest they fall into either poverty or war.” The world’s population growth is driving climate change and the environmental degradation observed throughout the world. As Plato suggests, the population of every country needs to be sustainable to prevent poverty and violence. Every means should be made available to help people stay in their country and to move to a stable and sustainable population.
In the 1980s, the Sierra Club was very concerned with the effect that immigration had on population growth. The club’s board adopted a policy in 1989 that immigration should be no greater than that which will permit zero population growth in the United States. However, under pressure from immigration activists and some wealthy donors, the club eventually abandoned their previous position. One individual, who had donated $200 million to the club, refused to donate another dollar if they ever came out against immigration. Apparently, political and financial expediency beats stopping climate change.
It is ironic but also sad that President Trump, in trying to enforce our immigration laws, is doing more to prevent climate change than the Sierra Club.
Dean B. Edwards, Moscow
-----
Backing the ‘terrific trio’ in Moscow
Moscow voters have an opportunity to elect three amazing women to serve on our City Council. If there were only two, I would call them “the dynamic duo,” but there are three, so they are “the terrific trio.” All three have a long history of public service in Moscow and are strong advocates for maintaining our quality of life here. They support inclusion of all people, embrace diversity, and want to promote smart, sustainable growth in Moscow. In addition, they each bring different perspectives to the council, based on their experience:
Maureen Laflin’s experience leading the UI Law School Legal Aid Clinic, doing social work and conflict resolution have required serious listening skills and thoughtful synthesis of solutions. Sandra Kelly’s experience on many boards (Humane Society, 1912 Center, League of Women Voters, etc.) gives her perspective on a wide variety of issues. Anne Zabala’s experience on the council since 2017 has shown how serious she is about soliciting feedback from the public and making data-driven decisions on our behalf.
I encourage voters to select these three for Moscow City Council when they vote at the Latah County Fairgrounds on Nov.5 or, starting Oct. 21 at the Latah County Courthouse.
Kathy Dawes, Moscow
-----
Whitman County Auditor dedicated to getting it right
I have been your Whitman County Auditor for almost 10 months now, and I want to provide you with an update on the Auditor’s Office.
We are currently implementing the new state-wide VoteWA voter registration system. This is new in 2019 and has been very challenging for our staff. The purpose of this new system is to integrate all 39 Washington state county software platforms into one unified voter registration and tabulation system.
November marks the first general election in Whitman County that is being conducted using the new VoteWA system and due to the continued state initiated updates, there are bound to be portions of the system that will need to be improved. Our staff is committed to making corrections/improvements in a timely fashion and confident that the ultimate election numbers will be accurate – I will not certify the election until they are.
The new VoteWA system directed attention to previous precinct boundary errors and thus, we have made those corrections throughout the county. As we continue to utilize this new system, please expect more corrections in the future. Researching and verifying each precinct boundary line (we have over 125 precincts in Whitman County) is an ongoing and tedious process and we ask for your patience as we work through this daunting task.
There are roughly 25,000 voters in Whitman County, and incorporating this new VoteWA state-wide system requires us to verify the precinct number for every registered voter. As you can imagine, this will take a great deal of time. We are dedicated to doing just that, but we ask for your support as work through it.
I have enjoyed the past 10 months in office. This job is stressful, challenging and rewarding. I wish you all well as we head into the general election on Nov. 5. It continues to be my pleasure to serve you.
Sandy Jamison, Colfax
-----
Words from Aristotle
Plato’s student Aristotle stated, “Tolerance is the last virtue of a dying society.”
Ruth Butler, Moscow