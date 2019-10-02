Youth keep minds open, think for themselves
The Sept. 27 edition of the Daily News included a letter by Varnel Williams titled “Climate strike an example of parents exploiting youth.” As a high school student, I felt I should address some of the concerns.
I will begin by reassuring you, we are not brainwashed. Our feelings for the environment are definitely our own. We simply feel passionate about climate change, the issue you claim to be a hoax. Our beliefs are based on science, and I would have to have my head buried in the sand to not see how climate change is affecting our planet.
I, in no way will try to convert you to our “side.” We all have the freedom to believe in anything we wish, although there is belief and there is denial. However, I do ask you to open your mind just a bit to see our side of this issue. The climate is changing and although we are “children,” as you say, we are the ones who will be left to pick up the broken pieces. You state that we lecture you, someone who has far more education and life experience. You don’t understand that although we are young, our eyes are open to the current issues and we are willing to open our minds to other people’s opinions. But I personally do not appreciate being called an uneducated political tool. If you live your whole life not willing to hear someone else’s view with the mindset that you could learn something, no matter how old you are, you will have as much wisdom as a tadpole.
I sincerely hope that we get an opportunity to bring our concerns to the forefront of the media again — it is the only voice we have.
Ava Sokoloski
Moscow
Trump and the art of the deal; it ends in bankruptcy
For over two decades Donald Trump longed to build a Hotel Moscow and own 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. To him, the presidency was a gold mine worth billions and he a was going to take it. It’s just business.
He was a Democrat on paper but couldn’t hijack their party; too inclusive of minorities and too many lawful members. The Republican Party was primed for hostile takeover. By 2016 the GOP was scared to death of Hillary Clinton. She is a long-time public servant whose only crime was to become very successful in a man’s world and not apologize for it. Now they were going to lose again, this time to a woman.
There were lots of party members still apoplectic over Barack Obama being elected by a large majority and despite inheriting a mess, he did an extraordinary job. Trump despised Clinton and Obama. He duped the GOP into believing he could be managed so the cabal was formed. ‘... Oh, he’s a crude rogue but we can wrangle him in … what’s a little grab ass … well that’s just the Donald … he’ll learn … he’s a big celebrity with fans … .”
So with GOP blessing Trump humiliated and disparaged all of their other candidates and their families. In November 2016, he got in. The Republicans gave him the vault keys and he looted it. They gave him lawmakers and he took them hostage. He stole their party’s soul and they let happen while doing their best Sgt. Shultz impersonation and have yet to break character. They don’t know Trumps ventures end in bankruptcy.
Richard Strongoni
Moscow
Prefers opinion of doctors over opinion of columnist
In Carly Roes’s peculiar commentary (Her View, Sept. 27), in which she argues that the opinions of governors, not judges, should override medical opinions made by actual doctors, she seems to anticipate the obvious complaints of informed readers by announcing that she was not going to make a slippery-slope argument, before she proceeds to deliver a classic example.
“It is not a slippery slope to see a time in the future when an activist judge can undermine a medical professional’s opinion and order an unnecessary procedure. What happens when an inmate is insecure about their nose? … Is it my tax paying responsibility to pony up for their plastic surgery?” That is indeed a textbook example of a slippery slope fallacy. She exaggerates the story so that it is easy to dismiss.
I will just point out that it was medical professionals who determined that Edmo needs the surgery, not judges, though it is judges who advocate for Edmo. She prefers the opinions of Gov. Little to the judges who advocate for Edmo, and of course she prefers her opinions over anyone’s, but actual health care doesn’t play much of a role in her thinking. I prefer the opinions of actual doctors over those of marginally-informed opinion writers.
Paul Smith
Palouse