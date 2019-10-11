Candidates invested in Moscow, will help it thrive
City Council elections are on Nov. 5. James Urquidez, Kelsey Berends, and Brandon Mitchell are some of the most humble and gracious people I know. Even after James’ and Kelsey’s signs were vandalized, I’ve watched them respond with love and acceptance. These three are invested in Moscow and want the community to thrive and grow together. We’d be honored to have them represent us on City Council!
Sam Paul
Moscow
----------
Candidates understand value of human labor, service
As a small businessman in Moscow, I look for candidates for city council that understand the value of human labor and service. That is why I intend to vote for James Urquidez, Kelsey Berends and Brandon Mitchell for Moscow City Council on Nov. 5.
Frederic Banks
Moscow
----------
It’s time to get serious about Pullman rent control
Pullman has a rental problem and it’s part of a troubling nationwide trend. Recently, the monthly rent at many local apartments have doubled — from $700 to $1, 400 —for an older two-bedroom apartment with no frills. Many of these properties are owned by out-of-area landlords not invested in the Pullman community.
Unreasonable rent hikes have forced thousands into homelessness in cities like Spokane and Seattle. Those with low or middle-income jobs may be getting by only to have it suddenly fall apart when a distant landlord decides to pad his wallet.
A 2017 study conducted by Zillow and the University of Washington found that a 5-percent increase in Seattle rent prices would force 258 people into homelessness. Similar increases would leave 3,000 people homeless in New York and 2,000 in Los Angeles.
Most permanent residents on the Palouse know too well that few local employers provide salary increases to keep up with doubled rents.
Some rent increases are tied to gentrification and the trend seems to be creeping into Pullman — threatening many of our small-town residents who are not homeowners. Approximately 70 percent of Pullman residents are apartment dwellers and not all are temporary students.
It’s time for Washington to make rent control legal again. Affordable housing alone won’t solve the problem if rents continue rising. It’s also unreasonable to expect young families, professional adults, or retirees to live in predominantly undergraduate student complexes.
Oregon recently passed legislation enacting rent control for the same reasons. Legislators there are also looking at anti-gouging bills and other measures to help protect renters. It’s time that Washington State does, too.
Rebecca Phillips, Pullman
Elizabeth Siler, Pullman
(seven other residents of Pullman and Colton signed this letter)
----------
Climate change and betting the wrong horse
I admire Nils Peterson’s tenacity for preaching a need for carbon dioxide reductions, but I am convinced by the evidence that he is betting on the wrong “horse” and a very expensive one.
Since 1950 there have been over 40 predictions of environmental disaster which have not come true including a coming ice age in the 1970s and an ice free Arctic as well as drastic rises in ocean levels. The many positive predictions of increased food production, better health, reduction in poverty, animals off the endangered species listings, reductions in pollutants and much more tend to be forgotten.
Yes, we need to be good environmental stewards but we also need to be sure we understand the cause(s) of the issue(s) being addressed and the costs of potential solutions. We still do not know that the small amount of climate change we have experienced is primarily human caused nor do we know that the warming is a long-term trend. We do know that there were two equally warm periods in the last millennium oscillating with two cold periods that were not human caused.
We also know that the proposed human “solution” to this slight warming will be extremely costly if there are no major technological breakthroughs and there is no guarantee that it will solve the imagined problem. We do know that it will cause considerable hardship on all countries and be especially hard on developing countries that need cheap power to lift them out of poverty.
Nils quotes Penn State climate scientist Michael Mann. In court, he has been convicted of lying about climate change by cherry picking data points for his hockey stick climate graph which the UN IPCC (International Panel on Climate Change) drew on heavily in one of its dire reports. First priority should be the truth.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow