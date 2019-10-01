Change required at all levels; and at the local newspaper
I agree with Paul Oman’s message “Treating men, women the same” (Sept. 27). We see it in politics, business, education and sports. It is both obvious and subtle, the result of both intentional acts as well as thoughtlessness to how women are talked about or how they are ignored.
It is utterly pervasive, which is what makes change so difficult. Change requires action at all levels. Starting at home with how we talk to and treat boys and girls, all the way through societal systems, such as how the educational system and media portray women and girls.
As one example, our school system and newspaper put more energy and effort into promoting male sports over female sports. When the Washington State University women’s soccer team was voted No. 9 (TopDrawerSoccer) / No. 21 (coaches poll) this week, the front page of the sports section was filled with three-day-old rehashing of the men’s football loss. What message does this send to girls about the value of women’s sports? Did you even know WSU volleyball is on an 11-game winning streak and Pullman High girls volleyball is undefeated?
Only a short statement appeared on Page 3B alongside the even shorter statement about Pullman girls soccer, that was carelessly labeled as Boys Soccer. The front page contained a large picture and story previewing high school and college men’s football games.
Until systems start to embrace the spirit, not just the technicality of meeting Title IX, women will continue to be marginalized and it remains easy to fall into thoughtless and outdated treatment of women and girls. To even get close to leveling the playing field, we need to put a heck of a lot more effort into creating change at all levels.
Sarah Ullrich-French
Pullman
----------
Urquidez has what it takes to serve on Moscow council
The prospect of having James Urquidez on the Moscow City Council is very exciting. We’ve known the Urquidez family for many years, our kids grew up together. I’ve seen him go through many trying seasons in his life. His character is unquestioned.
I’ve done business with him, his fiscal decisions and votes will be great for the city. I know his beliefs, he is unmovable in his defense and his advocacy for the innocent and least privileged among us. I’ve watched him pour himself out for others for many many years. He’s your guy, Moscow. Vote James Urquidez for Moscow City Council on Nov. 5.
Clint Hughes
Moscow
----------
WSU student will benefit from passage of Prop. 1
As a Washington State University student in the community of Pullman, it is important to me to have a quality hospital if I should need it. This is why I am asking you to support Pullman Regional Hospital by voting yes for Proposition 1.
By voting yes, we are ensuring that Pullman Regional Hospital is there for me now and for the generations of WSU students who will come here in the future. It is important to have high-quality providers, facilities for future medical student education and technology that is up to date and available in the form of an electronic medical record. Vote yes on Proposition 1.
Stephanie Cho
Pullman
----------
Yes vote on Prop. 1 will improve the lives of people in Pullman
We are voting yes for Proposition 1 this Nov. 5 and fully support Pullman Regional Hospital. Our family has benefitted from the medical technology available at Pullman Regional Hospital. Last winter our son, James, had a pediatric condition that is relatively rare but fully treatable with a surgical procedure. After James started exhibiting symptoms of the condition, an ultrasound and Pullman Regional Hospital physicians were able to diagnose the condition.
Once diagnosed, James was able to have the procedure performed and return to healthy child development. Our family believes his return to good health is a direct result of the medical technology, staff, and physicians available at Pullman Regional Hospital. Proposition 1 will include funding for an update of medical equipment — technology we believe will improve the lives in our community.
James Onstad
Pullman
-----------
Jews and Muslims share the common teachings of Abraham
It is a common misconception that Jews and Muslims are inherently at conflict. This is far from the truth. In reality, they share a common root – the teachings of Prophet Abraham.
There is a prayer in Islam called the Darood Sharif, which magnifies this common root. This prayer is how Muslims send blessings and salutations to Muhammad — the prophet of Islam — and his progeny (family and followers) as God sent blessings and salutations onto Prophet Abraham and his progeny. This beautiful prayer is said at least 16 times a day by a Muslim who only prays the five obligatory prayers.
I do not clarify this connection to hide the past or the present. I want us to think about the history between Jews and Muslims and the current contentious relationship between Israel and Palestine. This conflict has seen a loss of life on both sides. The resolution of this conflict cannot be in our differences but in what we share. The facts Judaism and Islam share a common religious ancestor and that the common greetings in both religions — shalom in Hebrew and salam in Arabic — mean peace must be the starting point for us to work towards peace.
Rosh Hashanah was on Sept. 29 this year. As an American Muslim I wish the Jewish community on the Palouse and in the United States a blessed High Holy Days. I will be reciting Darood Sharif and will pray for world peace during these days leading up to Yom Kippur.
Hidayatullah Ahsan
Pullman