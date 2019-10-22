Voting for Zabala, Laflin, Kelly in Moscow election
It’s tough to maintain a separation of church and state. The desire to serve comes from our spiritual center. As a guide, that is a pervasive light. But in politics, you serve in a sea of lights and must respect and be responsive to many a brightness other than your own. Church seems to have entered city council elections and that’s troubling.
I would not like Moscow to become some kind of ‘Vatican’ city for any denomination. It’s a safe bet that those church-goers will vote in force. It’s critical that the whole town votes for its civic representatives for city government.
The current City Council is balanced and collaborative and that’s a trend I want continued. They’ve thoughtfully grappled with divvying up resources for day-to-day operations and chipping away at bigger issues. They’ve made greater efforts to hear us and respond in kind. That extends way beyond jobs and housing geared toward a particular church-interested group. It takes much more to make a strong city.
I want candidates with broad life-experience, eyes wide open and strong civic skills. Who demonstrate depth when asked the hard questions. Who know the difference between what a city actually does and where city government can only prepare the ground in order for others to choose how to build Moscow. Who are inclusive and insightful while we work for the long view of our joint future. Who foster Moscow’s traditions and prosperity without losing them.
Anne Zabala is a proven council member who consistently exhibits a sharp eye and ear attuned to a greater Moscow. Both Maureen Laflin and Sandra Kelly share those attributes and have experience well-applied to council duties. They are impressively competent and energetic. My vote is for Zabala, Laflin, and Kelly.
Victoria Seever, Moscow
---
Indignous Peoples Day did not replace Columbus Day
In the October 15 edition of the Daily News, a story about Indigenous Peoples Day repeatedly stated that the city of Moscow had been the first city in the state of Idaho to establish the day as an annual event replacing Columbus Day. This incorrect information was also in a similar story a year ago.
While in 2017 the Human Rights Commission and many citizens petitioned the city to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day that is not what the council actually did at its Oct. 2, 2017 meeting.
While the council did adopt a resolution declaring Indigenous Peoples Day in the city, it did not say it would replace Columbus Day as Columbus Day is a state and federal holiday; not a city of Moscow one. The passed resolution declared that Indigenous Peoples Day would fall annually on the same day as the federal and state Columbus Day holidays and it petitioned the Idaho Legislature and federal government to recognize the cultural, ethnic, religious and social diversity of our state and nation.
The resolution recognized that Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day had generated much controversy in recent years and went on to recognize the many accomplishments of indigenous people. It promoted inclusion for all people, regardless of race, creed, national origin, or socio-economic status.
I do not know whether or not the city’s resolution encouraged Governor Little to make his proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day earlier this month. Regardless, as a then council member who voted for the resolution, I am very proud of what the council did. However, I still feel it necessary to set straight incorrect statements that expand the council’s action beyond the actual resolution.
The full text of the resolution may be found at this shortened link: http://bit.ly/2W0EIVt
Walter Steed, Moscow
---
There is a higher testimony available
What if the world was round and traveled around the sun, instead of being flat, while the sun goes around it? Imagine! Not true, of course. Everybody knows the world is a flat place.
What if we could put a man on the moon? Impossible! How could he ever get there?
What if we were told we are only using 1/10th of our brain, the rest not used at all? Nonsense! God wouldn’t make us that way.
What if each of us was a tree with several branches and we kept growing new limbs as we needed them? What if the consciousness of mankind is continually expanding? What more is there?
Possibilities are boundless; we have only to choose to become greater than we are in this moment. Look at math. Its boundaries seem limited and exact. Two plus two is always four. Truth has not only substance and preciseness, but there is a beauty that we must eventually know. The beauty of beingness, of awareness and consciousness in any math problem is there for us to see. Quantum physics has shown us a higher level of appreciation. You and I have new limbs, beginning to branch out on our tree, give conscious expansion to each of us.
You see, a universe without law could never be built. But a universe without consciousness could never create. There is logic and reason, of course, but there is a higher realm of consciousness we may not yet explain: we can dissect a songbird and not find the song, for example. And where is the chicken when we break an egg? Or a flower within a seed? There is a higher testimony available.
Eleanor Richard, Moscow
---
Quarry does not belong next to elementary school
Zoning exists for a reason. Besides the noise, impact to property values, dust, added traffic, and destruction of landscape, this will create a serious risk to our children.
Quarries create a constant flow of large trucks with limited visibility to see kids. It should be obvious to the Pullman City Council that a quarry doesn’t belong next to an elementary school.
The council should not grant an exception to their zoning plan. Western Construction can find another area to access their materials without endangering our children.
Jeffrey Watt, Pullman
---
Parks brings experience to Pullman City Council
Experience matters and Ann Parks brings that to the Pullman City Council. She knows community issues, works head-on to help solve the city’s problems, is completely aware of our housing issues and is willing to work for everyone. Our citizens need Ann Parks to continue her job as city councilperson. Please vote for Ann Parks.
Debra McNeil, Pullman
---
All of the following letters express support for Prop. 1 in Pullman
On the last day of her life, 18-month-old Edith Gonzalez choked on a grape and her parents rushed her to the hospital in Center, Texas, unaware it was closed. Almost monthly, another U.S. hospital closes. That might have little effect in a city, but can be profound in other places.
We have access to quality health care — but it’s not a given. Our predecessors believed that medical care was important, established a hospital on the WSU campus in 1951, and in 2001 expanded care through a construction bond. Each of us will someday need medical care and, like Edith, sometimes we need it right then.
There’s a shortage of primary care physicians, and it’s worse in Eastern Washington. How can we make it more likely that those we love will get needed care? A local residency program helps. Physicians train as residents for several years after medical school and the biggest determinant of where they practice is where they do their residency instead of where they grew up or went to school. Proposition 1 will help create the regulation-driven, dedicated space for a family medicine resident clinic that includes examination rooms, teaching space and offices. These resident physicians, and their faculty, will make it easier to see a physician, and some will become a permanent part of our community. They’ll bring new ideas, stimulate inquiry and help us practice better medicine.
Communication is critical for safe healthcare, and we need to replace our decades-old medical record system with modern technology that will promote communication, increase efficiency and support patient care.
The hospital will either grow, or shrink; and, although medical care is costly, difficult, discouraging and imperfect, we’ll not flourish without it.
Invest in your personal and community well-being and vote yes for Proposition 1.
Dr. Gerald L. Early, Pullman
---
This November, voters will be asked to vote on Proposition 1. As a family medicine physician in the community, I am urging you to vote yes.
The community of Pullman has long been known to be very proactive and highly focused on excellent health care. For a town of this size, we are fortunate to have a hospital that consistently ranks in the top tier for patient satisfaction, safety and high-quality care.
In order to continue to excel, the hospital plans to expand their campus to allow for current and future community growth, to provide a place for a rural medical residency education, to purchase and implement a community-wide electronic medical record system, and to bring a team-based approach to patient care.
From a physician’s perspective, this will allow me to provide more integrated and coordinated care for my patients, avoid duplication of services and more easily communicate with others in the health-care team. Instead of individual “silos” of care that the patient has to negotiate on their own, patients will have a team approach, led by their primary care physician, who will have direct and immediate access to all of their health records. The proposition is progressive and exciting, and well worth the price tag to ensure cost-effective, high-quality care for the future.
Please vote yes on Prop 1 and support The Next Era of Excellence at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kim Guida, Pullman
---
Pullman is a community that strives to care for their residents. We pride ourselves on excellent health care, valuable education, and overall innovation. Voting yes for Proposition 1 in support of Pullman Regional Hospital is in line with Pullman’s values.
The hospital is planning to expand their campus to allow for current and future community growth, provide a place for medical residency education, bring a team-based care approach to coordinate the healthcare for patient convenience and have a community wide electronic medical record. By supporting them, we are securing our future healthcare needs and ensuring that our medical community continues to be the high quality one we all deserve.
Chelsea Shors, Pullman
---
As a 41-year resident of Pullman, my family and I have come to expect and appreciate access to exceptional medical care in our community. I feel fortunate to say that’s exactly what we’ve received at Pullman Regional Hospital. The current national landscape of health care is uncertain and challenging at best.
We, as Pullman citizens, have an opportunity to actively lend our voices to the future direction of PRH and the ongoing access to services people need.
By casting a yes vote on Prop. 1, we can increase the capacity to accommodate additional physicians to practice in our community, accomplish a critical upgrade of our electronic medical records system and co-sponsor a residency program in partnership with the WSU College of Medicine. Additionally, we will have the ability to strengthen a care coordination system that will decrease redundancy and better serve patients as they navigate an increasingly complex health care system.
Please consider what you want for the future of quality healthcare for you and your family. Voting yes on Prop. 1 on Nov. 5 is an important step to secure that future.
Tricia Grantham, Pullman
---
As our community of Pullman continues to grow, it is imperative that we have a hospital that is able to keep up with this growth. In order to continue to provide high-quality medical care, use technology to connect physician offices and other hospitals with a new electronic medical record system and have enough space to house physicians and specialty medical services, I am voting yes on Proposition 1. I am asking that each of you take the time to mark yes and return your ballots to support passage of this important measure.
Mike Gould, Pullman
---
As a pharmacy extern student of Pullman Regional Hospital, I got to experience the amazing work environment that Pullman Regional Hospital offers. The collaboration between different departments and the care that goes into each patient’s case is evident while just being present there for six short weeks. I would recommend anyone from my family and closest friends to this hospital and would trust that they were getting beyond adequate care.
I am asking the members of the Pullman Community to vote yes on Proposition 1 in order to secure the future healthcare needs of our region and to help make a community-wide health record a reality.
Pullman Regional Hospital is planning to expand their campus to allow for current and future community growth with updated facilities, in addition to adding a medical residency program.
Pullman deserves quality healthcare. Vote yes on Proposition 1 to ensure we will be able to continue offering the best to our neighbors, friends and family.
Megan Baker, Nine Mile Falls, Wash.
---
We have both been patients at a Spokane hospital and at Pullman Regional Hospital. There is nothing like the personal care of the hometown hospital.
It costs to find lodging and other travel expenses in out-of-town locations while your family member is being cared for, not to mention the closeness of being with family and friends in times of stress. We know! We will stay at home when at all possible. We realize there is often not a choice. The more we can expand our services, chances increase that the procedures that can be accomplished here.
We are aware the increases in taxes are not always a welcome reality, but traveling distances is not always feasible. The more the medical community can accomplish in Pullman, the happier we are. Buy and stay local. Pass Proposition 1.
Walt and Orbie Gray, Pullman
---
With electronic health record systems the second largest investment for healthcare organizations, (second to the physical building) it is not something organizations replace easily or frequently.
Pullman Regional Hospital has been on their current system for nearly 20 years. The system is reaching the end of the system lifecycle with development slow and costly. There are many systems in use that have been added as technology and regulations have become more complex. These systems do not share data leading to redundant re-work and increased resource time.
The new system selected will not only streamline information from the hospital and clinic network, but can allow practitioners access to your health record from any shared system nationally (even globally). Many of us might have a record already established with over 250 million patient records in use today.
Pullman Regional Hospital will have the ability to continue and improve the coordination of care provided as healthcare has become more complex.
When visiting your primary provider, specialty provider, or completing ancillary services (example: laboratory, radiology, respiratory services) your information will be shared and coordinated by all members of the care team. This can lead to reduced costs when tests do not have to be repeated, decrease number of visits and visit time when providers have the information at hand to make clinical decisions and improves safe communication and focus in meeting individuals’ health goals.
As a consumer of healthcare provided at Pullman Regional Hospital and the clinic network, I hope you will support the value of this new technology that will break down the silos across disciplines providing a collaborative approach to improve coordination of care.
Sheri Cutler, Viola
---
The citizens of Pullman have the opportunity of expanding their medical advantages to receive specialty services.
When hundreds of rural hospitals around the country are closing, we have an open door to expand our services. Patient care is excellent and attracts many from surrounding communities. Under Proposition 1, access to medical records will also be increased. Wow!
Whether young or old, let us remember medical care is essential for everyone. Please vote yes for the hospital bond on Nov. 5.
Cheryl Parduhn, Pullman
---
As a retired employee of Pullman Regional Hospital, I am writing in support of Prop I, which will be on the ballot in November.
Presently, space is at a premium in the hospital. Additional space is needed for current therapies provided at the hospital, current physician medical practices and proposed new specialty medical services. Additionally, the hospital will require more space as it is partnering with WSU for medical residency education in our community with the hope of keeping doctors in our area.
The hospital also needs a new medical record system. Our current one is 20 years old. The proposed new system will be able to connect with physician practices both locally and nationwide, making care more expeditious.
The community of Pullman has been blessed with excellent high-quality medical care and it would be advantageous to continue to support that level of care! Please vote for Prop 1.
Marilyn Burch, Pullman
---
As a lifelong Pullman resident, I have witnessed firsthand the many ways that Pullman Regional Hospital has expanded throughout the years to meet the ever-changing needs of its community. I am especially proud of the fact that our hospital is known for being progressive and innovative despite being a rural, critical access hospital.
As the city of Pullman’s population continues to grow, it is increasingly necessary that we provide high quality medical care throughout our entire medical community. One of the best ways to accomplish this would be through efficient communication that is supported by electronic medical records.
We must also ensure that the Pullman medical community continues to attract top-quality physicians and specialists.
Pullman Regional Hospital must lead this recruitment effort in part through the provision of high-quality work-space to house these professionals.
I am voting yes on Proposition 1. If what you seek in a hospital is enduring quality and cutting-edge technology to support your health and wellness, then I am asking that you make the choice to vote yes to support the passage of this vital measure.
Keri Jones, Pullman
---
We would like to encourage Pullman voters to join us in voting yes for the hospital bond, Proposition 1, in the upcoming November election.
For nearly 20 years we have watched friends and family members in the community obtain medical care. We have seen serious shortcomings in available specialty care that cause great expense and the need to travel long distances, sometimes overnight and often in inclement weather. We have also seen the detrimental and costly effects on care when providers do not have access to records of tests and procedures already performed for a patient.
Pullman residents deserve high-quality medical care; the new electronic medical record system technology that connects physician offices and other hospitals will simplify health-care communications. Improving available spaces to house physicians and specialty medical services, and the rural residency program for the WSU Medical School, will allow our community to receive quality care.
If PRH is to remain viable, it must keep up with the continuous improvement in facilities, equipment, staff and systems that are taking place in medical care. Without a commitment of the Pullman community to this path, we risk wholesale loss of medical care as has happened in many rural areas across the country.
We believe that all people deserve quality medical care and ask you to join us in investing in a healthy future for our community
Ginny and Carl Hauser, Pullman