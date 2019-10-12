Doing nothing is no longer acceptable
By our individual and collective action, we can make American culture one about life, not death. Events in Sandy Hook, Parkland, El Paso and Odessa have come to block out the bright sun of America’s goodness.
Every child, every human being, regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation country of origin … every person … has the right to inherit a world that, once secure, will make our communities, our country and our world richer.
We must act to strengthen our dysfunctional political system by embracing a basic truth that as citizens, we can act to keep weapons of war out of the hands of civilians.
A problem so complex has no simple solution, but if my proposal could save one life, one life, I must ask myself, is it worth it? “Yes,” and if that one life is one of those I know and love, “YES”!
Isaiah instructs in the Old Testament to “beat swords into plowshares,” which might read take fear and hatred out of a hand and fill that same hand with charity and love.
A long journey requires a first step, and doing nothing now is not acceptable to me. Therefore, I am offering $500 to any person in Latah County who will surrender their AR-14 or AR-15 to be destroyed and sign a pledge to give that money to a charity of their choice. Reach out to me at globalsmithb@gmail.com.
I hope others from churches, service organizations, and groups will join me in my pilgrimage of life. If not, I am prepared to walk alone.
At 75, I know that anyone who dares to act even for a good cause will be the object of criticism and ridicule by some.
My head will not be bowed, nor my stride shortened, but my heart will be at peace.
Stan Smith
Viola
Cowards, bullies are not part of Moscow’s DNA
Bullying in any form is not acceptable.
It was with dismay that I read the article last week about campaign signs and vehicles being vandalized. I have lived in Moscow since 1955 and do not remember this kind of ugliness in any campaign.
We live in the best country in the world. It insures that any one can run for office, with some restrictions.
I would have complete respect for anyone who identified themselves and wrote a letter or posted on social media their opposition to a certain person or campaign platform.
To hide in the dark and debase other’s personal property is the lowest form of cowardliness and bullying.
Kathy Weber
Moscow