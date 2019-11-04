Vote for an inclusive Moscow
I met Sandra Kelly when we were at Palouse Pride, taking voter registrations and serving rainbow snow cones. It has become an annual ritual for years since then. Sandra is the kindest, warmest, most enthusiastic woman I know. She volunteers for so many good causes that I can name only a few: Historical Society, Heart of the Arts, Alternative Giving and the Humane Society. It’s hard to go to a function in Moscow without seeing her. She cares about this town and its people. She will listen to what you have to say because she cares about you. I am proud to have voted (early) for her. She will make us proud of Moscow.
Sandra is not alone. Three candidates, Kelly, Anne Zabala, Maureen Laflin belong to different generations, come from different backgrounds and have different perspectives but they are united in their commitment to public education, universal access to healthcare, affordable housing, protecting our fragile environment and resources, and above all to providing equal treatment to all Moscow’s residents and accessibility to what our town has to offer. They have all worked hard for these causes. These women will not hesitate a second to support your right to be who you are. They will continue to work for the things we all care about to make our community a better place for all its residents and not promote an agenda of exclusion.
This election is not just about the candidates. We, the voters, are on trial: will we care enough to keep our town open to all? Will we vote to support all our neighbors, even those who cannot vote? Please vote for Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, and Anne Zabala. They will make us proud we went out to vote for them. Vote for an inclusive Moscow: vote for yourself.
Cecelia Luschnig, Moscow
Dynamic trio running for Moscow City Council
Three committed, experienced and forward-thinking City Council candidates deserve your vote: Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin and Anne Zabala. Each has an exceptional record of commitment to the public good. Together they form a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.
A sixth-generation Idahoan, Sandra has deep roots of active leadership in numerous Moscow nonprofit organizations and city committees, including Heart of the Arts, Moscow Historic Preservation Commission, the City of Moscow Human Rights Commission, the Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse, and the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre Film Committee, to name a few.
As an attorney, Maureen championed those less fortunate by representing tenants of the now-defunct Syringa mobile home park. She helped them navigate the nightmare of holding an absentee landlord accountable for bad water and decrepit infrastructure, and in the end, tirelessly supported their relocation. She strongly advocates for expanding affordable housing options and increasing job opportunities.
As executive director of Backyard Harvest, Anne has committed herself to addressing the serious challenge of food insecurity in our community. During her first term as a City Council member, she has been an energetic advocate for addressing crucial smart growth issues including affordable housing, alternative transportation and safe and sustainable drinking water. She has proved herself more than worthy of reelection to a four-year term.
As a nation, we face trying times. Yet, in our community, these three city council candidates, individually and collectively, offer us a valuable antidote: Hope. Their devotion to civic participation will help to unite and vitalize our community, and ward off ideologies which can only divide us. Vote: Kelly, Laflin, Zabala!
Gerri Sayler, Moscow
Make Election Day a day of action for schools
Are you concerned about funding for education in Idaho? If so, look for volunteers at the polls on Election Day. We will be gathering signatures for Reclaim Idaho’s “Invest in Idaho” ballot initiative. This initiative is estimated to provide up to $200 million annually for Idaho K-12 public schools.
Idaho is currently dead last in the nation in per pupil spending. Materials are outdated. Facilities are in need of repair. Programs have been cut. Schools are losing teachers to surrounding states that pay higher salaries. Supplemental school levies have skyrocketed. Idaho’s education crisis is having a direct impact on jobs and Idaho’s economy. Last year more than 6,300 STEM-related jobs went unfilled, leaving $412 million in unclaimed wages.
The Idaho legislature has clearly failed to address the education and jobs crisis in our state. “Invest in Idaho” is a citizen-led effort to solve the problem.
The goal of Reclaim Idaho’s Day of Action is to collect 10,000 on election day. A total of 55,057 signatures statewide are needed to include this initiative on the ballot for 2020.
Moscow voters, please look for volunteers with clipboards 100 feet away from the polls before or after you vote at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center (Precincts 2, 3, 4, 17) or County Fairgrounds (all other precincts).
Gretchen Wissner and Kathy Dawes, Moscow
A disservice to Washingtonians
Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers does her grain-growing constituents a disservice with her recent attack on Governor Inslee’s plan to engage Washingtonians in a discussion about the possible impacts of breaching the lower Snake River dams.
Perhaps she still fantasizes about her “record runs” of Snake River salmon and steelhead and continues to believe that reducing the Pacific Northwest’s power surplus to 17 percent rather than the present 21 percent will cripple the Pacific Northwest’s economy.
McMorris Rodgers states the salmon/orca/dams issues should be decided by science, not politics, yet she ignores completely repeated declarations by dozens of PNW fish scientists that keeping these dams in place will drive Snake River spring/summer Chinook, sockeye, and B-run steelhead to extinction. She criticizes those who favor breaching for representing “special interests.” Is she unaware that she herself is representing special interests and is the epitome of someone playing politics?
726,225 individuals have signed a petition calling for lower Snake River dam removal. Pacific coast and Columbia River commercial fishers, PNW sports anglers, outfitters and guides, fish-dependent communities and Native American tribes recognize the need to breach the lower Snake River dams.
A number of groups working to restore Snake River salmon and steelhead have expressed their willingness to work with grain growers to develop alternative means of getting their crops to market. McMorris Rodgers’ disinformation campaign likely discourages those farmers from participating in any such problem-solving dialogue.
Linwood Laughy, Moscow
They have chosen ignorance
President Jesus Trump, Conservative’s savior of the free world, is a lying, despicable, pathetic piece of excrement.
Angry Americans, fooled by a constant stream of chaos, have been easily distracted from the fact that he was caught colluding with a foreign country in exchange for political advantage.
Mick Mulvaney recently said, “Get used to it,” implying that influencing a foreign president for personal gain is business as usual. No, it’s collusion and simple enough even for the Party of Anything Trump Says to understand. Except Republicans, who have chosen ignorance.
J.T. has five blind surrogates running around the world, imitating statesmen and deludes his base with — “In my great and infinite mind, I and I alone” can repair what Socialists hath wrought.
He has forced Republicans and Supreme Court justices to take his loyalty oath, an oral application involving kneeling and suction. Senators McConnell and Graham now reside in Trump’ crotch. Attorney General Barr is in the red zone, where a corrupt justice department is now his personal law firm and is deficating on U.S. courts and the Constitution.
Trump constantly complains about “do nothing Democrats.” Yet, there are over three hundred bills, already passed by the House, awaiting Senate action. Who’s doing nothing?
But, faux conservatives have taken leave of their senses. And for what? Pat Robertson’s boast that Trump has a “mandate from heaven?” Seriously?
Most recently, Erdogan whispered in his ear, now Turkey gets to practice ethnic cleansing, right up President Jesus’ alley.
Jim Roach, Moscow
