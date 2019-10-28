If hospital needs will be metfor 15 years, why pay for 30?
As a longtime Pullman resident, I have always supported the city, school district, parks and rec, and various bond issues that have been regularly proposed.
We have a wonderful community here and I want to see that continue. However, I will be voting no on the current hospital bond and urge others to consider the same.
This new medical office building will cost me thousands of dollars and I don’t see that it is justified. Even Scott Adams, CEO of PRH, claims that “this addition will meet our needs for the next 10-15 years.” So why are Pullman homeowners being asked to foot the bill for the next 30 years? That shows me a lack of fiscal responsibility.
Does the hospital need to be the developer of this project? I would rather have their focus be on the care of patients and financial efficiency of the current hospital. Couldn’t an outside developer build a medical office building close to the same site (with its own parking) and offer space to physicians and other medical specialties? Why does our hospital need to be in the commercial real estate business?
I am offended that I am being asked/expected to pay for it. Most of us don’t mind going to a different part of town to get the care we might need from a specialist. Being on the same site is not worth the thousands it is going to cost me.
The hospital has noted that they have 11 million to put towards the total cost of 40 million. Why can’t those funds be used to cover the cost of the upgrades for a new medical records system? Their own website reports that the total cost of this records system would be $8-10 million. Let the hospital and foundation fund this improvement.
Carol Troll, Pullman
---
Parks is the right pickfor Pullman City Council
I’ve seen a number of positive letters about Ann Park’s candidacy for Pullman City Council in the Daily News, but it seems to me that there remain things to be said on her behalf. First of all, the work of the council is mostly practical and nonideological, yet the council’s decisions affect citizens more directly than those of most higher-level government entities.
My ideal representative on such a council would therefore be a person who is intelligent, well informed about local issues, and willing to work hard and to learn new things. My ideal representative would also be a model of integrity and humane values who is disposed to listen to constituents and able to work cooperatively with people of different backgrounds, ethnicities, and political views. Local government, it seems to me, especially needs pragmatic people who can build consensus and get things done. In the years I’ve known her and worked with her, Ann Parks exemplifies these virtues. For those reasons, I strongly urge my fellow citizens to support Ann Parks for reelection.
Richard Law, Pullman
---
Could not find the punchline in recent letter to editor
Reading Vern Talaos’ 10/23 letter, “Don’t believe what you read or hear about Trump,” I kept waiting for the letter’s punchline. When no such line showed up I realized the punchline was that I was reading it as published in The Daily News! Then a friend pointed out to me that “Vern Talaos” anagrams to “Anal Voters”, which raises the question, does Vern Talaos exist, living in Potlatch, or are they all around us?
J. Michael Short, Pullman
---
Two different messages delivered at Moscow forum
I attended the City Council candidate forum on Oct. 23. In the 11 years I’ve lived in Moscow, this was the first candidate forum I’ve attended. I don’t know any of the six candidates and if I passed them on the street, they wouldn’t know me either. All this to say that I felt quite neutral heading in and was excited to bring my 5- and 9-year-old daughters with me to experience some local politics.
And you know what I heard?
Three of the candidates essentially said, “I’m successful and I own (or work at) for-profit businesses and made it all on my own and it sure is great to be so successful. And now that I’m all taken care of, I want a spot on City Council to make sure I get more of what I want for me.”
And the other three candidates essentially said, “I spend my life serving others and want a spot on City Council to continue doing the hard work that will make Moscow better for everyone. Because Moscow isn’t great if it isn’t great for everyone.”
It was clear to me that Maureen Laflin, Anne Zabala and Sandra Kelly want all of us in Moscow to thrive. And that might mean that wealthy people or successful businesses need to contribute a bit more to ensure that our community’s high quality of life continues for many years. Maureen, Anne and Sandra share my values. They are the three candidates that have my vote.
Mary Ellen Brewick, Moscow
---
Some Moscow candidates struggled to find the words
Dramatic differences in qualifications of candidates for Moscow City Council were revealed at the League of Women Voters’ forum on Wednesday evening. Anne Zabala’s experience on the City Council was apparent in her informed, confident, and to-the-point answers. Maureen Laflin’s experience in law stood out. She certainly has done her homework on issues facing Moscow, and she gave full answers that honored the questions. Sandra Kelly’s love of Moscow, desire to serve, and willingness to dedicate hours of time were obvious. She expresses openness and reliability. Kelsey Berends struggled to find words of her own, and James Urquidez struggled to find words. Their admirable personal qualities are not in question, but they are not right for this job. Vote for appropriate experience, independent thinking, and unquestioned commitment. Vote Zabala, Laflin, and Kelly.
Diana Armstrong, Moscow