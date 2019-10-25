A thanks to Mimosa owners for their Halloween creativity
I would like to thank the owner of the Mimosa building for dressing it up for Halloween. The peeling paint and cobwebs bring this spooky season to life! Can’t wait to see how the building will look over Thanksgiving and Christmas. You should be proud of your efforts to beautify downtown Pullman!
Brent Jeffers, Pullman
-----
Hospital officer explains, PRH’s not-for-profit status
I have been the chief financial officer at Pullman Regional Hospital for the past 25 years. During that time there have been instances regarding the misperception of the hospital’s organizational status.
Public Hospital District #1A, doing business as Pullman Regional Hospital, is considered a government unit by the state of Washington and thereby the Internal Revenue Service. By virtue of the designation as a public district hospital, PRH is considered a municipal government entity and, therefore, not for profit. We do not have shareholders who profit from the hospital. The hospital exists to provide adequate access to services and providers for our community. The focus is on benefiting the community — not some private group.
The small amount of profit that might be generated is put back into services for our community. Without the generosity and support of the people served, there would be countless services not available to the community as they are not “profitable.”
Additionally, healthcare reimbursement from the government and commercial payors does not cover the true cost of delivering care.
Over the past decade, more than 100 rural hospitals across America have closed. Access and quality care are important to any community. Therefore, as a public hospital district we are privileged to be able to present proposals to the community for financial support to keep the hospital growing and meeting today ’s demands and future demands of healthcare.
Steven D. Febus, chief financial officer, Pullman Regional Hospital, Pullman
-----
His ‘pro list’ goes on and on; and he’s voting for these three
I have lived in Moscow for 35 years and truly love this city with all my heart.
I am pro-business and pro-family. I am also pro-diversity. Pro-religious freedom. Pro-marriage freedom. Pro-town of many faiths. Pro-equal rights. Pro-choice. Pro-arts, especially Heart of the Arts. Pro-science. Pro-environment. Pro-wilderness. Pro-public education. Pro-public transportation. Pro-alternative transportation. Pro-solar and pro-wind energy. Pro-public parks. Pro-public assistance for those in need. Pro-children. Pro-feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless. My pro list goes on.
In the upcoming important election, please join me in voting for the three city council candidates whom I believe share these values, making Moscow the warm and welcoming community I love — Anne Zabala, Maureen Laflin, and Sandra Kelly.
Greg Meyer, Moscow
-----
Vote Kelly, Laflin and Zabala
Some of the Moscow City Council candidates have claimed to be “pro-family.” What does that mean? I would define it as helping Moscow continue to develop and improve in areas which are important to families such as a clean and healthy environment, sustainable water and energy usage, green space and access to outdoor activities, pedestrian and bicycle accessibility, public transit, quality public schools and a welcoming environment for a diversity of families.
In these areas, Kelly, Laflin and Zabala will lead Moscow well.
Sandra Kelly is an advocate for sustainability and a healthy environment. She works at PCEI which provides children with healthy outdoor educational experiences. I have worked with Sandra to plan a community event, and I can attest she is a hard worker, very positive and a pleasure to work with.
Maureen Laflin is campaigning on improved accessibility, which is vital to families. Families and children need safe sidewalks and other pedestrian facilities, bicycle accommodations, and access to transit. Kids need a way to get around town safely without a car. Maureen knows that city accessibility enhances the quality of life for all.
Anne Zabala supports sustainability, especially in protecting our aquifer, and she has worked to get public input and data to support city decision making. Families may not have time to attend city meetings but they can participate in quick surveys, and they will know Anne is seeking their input. These pro-family measures are also pro-business. Businesses want to locate to communities that are family friendly for their employees. Vote pro-family and pro-business by voting for Kelly, Laflin and Zabala.
Diane Prorak, Moscow
-----
One candidate stands out for her vision and skills
A nonpartisan election brings candidates close to the people. In the current Moscow City Council campaign, we can assess each candidate’s personal commitment to the unselfish task of serving an entire community rather than advancing the goals of any particular interest group. We can look for a candidate’s broad vision of a city that is both prosperous and caring, and we can examine evidence of a candidate’s skills in collaboration, consensus-building, and problem-solving.
There are notable candidates in this election, but Maureen Laflin stands out for her vision and skills. She recognizes that the city of Moscow and the University of Idaho have a synergistic relationship: both must prosper if either is to prosper. She supports business investments that enhance employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable development. She has made a professional career out of caring for others, ranging from women and children in abusive relationships to the former residents of Syringa Mobile Home Park who needed help in gaining access to justice. She is widely respected by colleagues for her ethics and pro bono service.
As a teacher of negotiation and mediation, and as a certified professional mediator herself, she is devoted to resolving disputes without litigation. She has a record of turning areas of conflict into common grounds. Much of her success is due to role-modeling the qualities of civility, diligence, integrity, and courtesy. They are the qualities of an effective city councilor, and of a distinguished public servant.
Don Burnett, Moscow