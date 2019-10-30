Why I will vote no on Proposition 1
So what would it be worth to you to be able to reduce the overhead costs for your business? What if you could become “publicly funded.” Imagine all the extra vacations!
Last April, a chiropractor who helped me lost his place of business and equipment due to a flash flood. Snap Fitness, which was also lost in the flood, helped me greatly to obtain and maintain greater health. To my knowledge both places built their business without the help of public dollars. My request that we have a referendum including relief for them for their flash-flood losses is tied up due to legal concerns.
During the last 15 or so years, I have struggled to regain my health. Along the way I have discovered functional medicine, naturopathic principles, and several forms of traditional Chinese medicine to be quite helpful in that journey.
Indeed when contrasted with that calling itself “the standard of care,” it becomes obvious why many people call the standard of care “sick care.” I would term our standard of care “outrageously for-profit disease management.” The standard of care appears to make all choices to the ultimate end that there are more and more needy customers.
I believe that our health would be greatly benefited through a more even playing field for those in competition with the standard of care. Voting no on Proposition 1 helps create a more even playing field.
Tod Merley, Pullman
-----
Laflin has her vote with no reservations
When a person seeks my vote, there are three traits that I look for in the candidate. These are:
1. S/he is able and willing to listen respectfully to all members within the community, with the express purpose of understanding what each one is trying to communicate.
2. S/he is determined to do what is best for the community and then displays the courage to act — for the total community.
3.S/he is willing and able to devote the time and personal gifts for the total community to do the job s/he has been voted to do.
For me, the person that possesses these three qualities is Maureen Laflin. Having known her close to 25 years, I have witnessed how Maureen has demonstrated all three traits consistently in her life. She has my vote with no reservations.
Sister Margaret Johnson, Moscow
-----
Kelly has the traits needed for City Council
I’m writing to encourage you to vote for Sandra Kelly for Moscow City Council. She is very engaged in our community, but I know her best through her work at the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature center. Sandra has led many a field trip for my preschool classes. She is always enthusiastic and knowledgeable. Her love of children, nature and the environment shines through.
Her strong voice and calm manner keep the children’s attention and her enthusiasm builds their interest in the topics she addresses. These traits will also make her a great candidate for City Council, where knowledge, enthusiasm and a calm demeanor can accomplish much for our city.
Terri Schmidt, Moscow
-----
Outgoing councilmember has her picks for Moscow
I want to endorse Anne Zabala, Maureen Laflin, and Sandra Kelly for Moscow City Council. Each understands that city government serves all residents, all 25,000-plus, all the time. Each knows government is nonpolitical and nonreligious and that government is pro-diversity and pro-equality.
I want candidates that can think and will act based on their evaluation of facts, data, and communication from staff and residents. I voted for these candidates because they understand the time and stamina needed for this job. It is wonderful to have three very capable people stepping up for our whole community. Now, it’s your turn; participate in the future of our community. Please vote and talk to your neighbors and get them to vote, too.
Also, after serving as a Moscow City Councilmember these past four years, I would like to say thank you for the opportunity to represent you.
Kathryn Bonzo, Moscow
-----
Red flags at recent Moscow candidate forum
At the candidate forum sponsored by the Moscow League of Women Voters, candidate James Urquidez made some statements that were truly disturbing and raised a red flag about his candidacy.
In discussing religion and government, he brought up Christ Church and Doug Wilson’s stated mission of “making Moscow a Christian town.” Urquidez said, “that’s the battle cry of every religion. Muslims want everyone to be Muslim.”
It seems as a candidate he sees nothing wrong in using the ballot to make Moscow a Christian town, thus undermining the spirit of inclusivity and freedom that welcomes and respects a wide spectrum of faiths, cultures and beliefs.
Urquidez went on to say “there’s a big population of Christians in the town that I think need to be represented on City Council.” That’s even more scary. It seems Urquidez thinks we should vote according to the candidate’s religious belief and perhaps have representation on council according to size of faith affiliation.
I believe that everyone is free to follow the religious organization of their choice, and religious affiliation should not be a factor in choosing an elected official.
I want to elect council members who make decisions based on knowledge of the issue, input from Moscow citizens, and a good working knowledge of how cities are most efficiently run for the benefit of all of Moscow’s citizens. Religious beliefs have no place in these deliberations.
Please vote for candidates Zabala, Kelly, and Laflin, who support openness and diversity in Moscow’s town and government.
Mary Jo Hamilton, Moscow
-----
Laflin will move past differences and into action
Moscow needs Maureen Laflin on City Council. She brings many skills, strengths, and experiences including her background as a mediator. Mediators deal with realities, take people as they are and do not try to change them. They help people see where they have common ground, and then move forward, past differences into action. This town has differences in religion, politics and philosophies, but our common ground is rich and fertile.
For one example, all of us want smart growth that provides real jobs sufficient to attract and support families. Maureen comes from a business family with experience in local politics. While she directed the College of Law Legal Aid Clinic, she created a separate, self-sustaining, statewide institute that trains mediators and sets high standards for the ethical and effective practice of mediation. The institute operates in the black with no state money. She – and Anne Zabala and Sandra Kelly – are committed to working with all residents of Moscow to keep this place vibrant. Please join me in voting for them.
Monique C. Lillard, Moscow