Can Putin, with finger snap, make Trump do his bidding?
For all their ceaseless crowing about “protecting democracy” and “speaking truth to power,” one of the greatest accomplishments of the legacy media — thanks to its three-year war on President Trump — has been the undermining the legitimacy of American democracy abroad and the reduction of our election process to that of a joke.
According to our sour-grapes media, a country that has just crawled out of banana republic status within the last 15 years can overturn the legitimate outcome of our presidential election with a few, well-placed online trolls and some Facebook ads (when was the last time you decided to buy something based off of a Facebook ad, by the way?). In addition, Putin has been elevated by our own media to the role of a comic book super villain, who, with the snap of his fingers can get Trump to do his bidding.
If any of your boomer readers have the technical prowess to do so (doubtful), I would urge them to try watching Russian news outlets on YouTube, such as Vesti or Russia Today. It’s instructive to see their propaganda angle in comparison to that of the New York Times et al. Their primary narrative is that Western democracies are run by incompetent fools and hypocrites and are basically illegitimate, and that Putin is a mastermind who runs circles around the West.
Somehow that sounds familiar.
Jean Durtal
Moscow
----------
With climate change, I’m siding with the youth
Responding to Varnel Williams, letter, “Climate strike an example of parents exploiting youth,” Varnel asserts that the “left” is exploiting the youth to advance their political agenda — which in this case is the “global hoax” of climate change. This notion is absurd.
The actual motivation of these young people is a very real perception (backed by science) that the environment they are being handed, is rapidly falling apart — one that is threatening their health and future livelihoods. As a parent, I have learned a lot of things, one of them being that young people are far more perceptive than we adults assume. I have learned to temper my initial reactions and listen more carefully. More often than not, their opinions warrant more merit then we adults give them. Young people have a valid reason to march for the environment and we need to listen to them.
Or, we could leave these climate decisions to the “adults” currently running our country. That’s turned out really well in the last three years. My money is on the youth.
Varnel also mentions Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old who gave a presentation at the United Nations. She gave an impassioned (near tears) presentation pleading to global leaders to do more about climate change. Donald Trump mocked her by tweeting, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” This is a disgusting remark. Another example of Donald Trump being a bully.
Where is our sense of integrity as a nation if we condone behavior like this? In light of Trump’s illegal request from the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on his political opponent, I’m going to repeat that question. Where is our sense of integrity as a nation if we condone behavior like this?
Bill Christopher
Moscow
----------
Voting for candidates who are pro-business, pro-family
Local elections are important, and often have far greater consequences than one often realizes. The Moscow City Council election this November is particularly important given that you really have two different groups of candidates running – the progressive left and the sensible pro-business, pro-family, pro-Moscow farm-to-tech supportive candidates.
The sensible candidates are Brandon Mitchell, Kelsey Berends, and James Urquidez. Both Brandon and James run their own businesses and know the value of hard work, family, and building community. Kelsey came to this community for college and now manages the human resources department at a local tech firm. She understands the student community and has invaluable experience working in the business community, building relationships, and working to make Moscow a family-friendly place for employees. These are down-to-earth pro-business, pro-community candidates, and I am excited to vote for them this November.
Years ago, the progressives ran Walmart out of Moscow, kept Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory from opening facilities in Moscow, and harassed local residents and institutions with petty zoning complaints.
At the beginning of October, James Urquidez, the only Mexican in the race, had his campaign signs vandalize throughout Moscow with the word “scum” written on about 40 of his signs. We don’t want to repeat this progressive biased agenda. So please vote this November for the sensible, pro-Moscow candidates – James Urquidez, Kelsey Berends, and Brandon Mitchell this Nov. 5.
Gabriel Rench
Moscow
----------
Enjoys Harding’s columns; loves religion and science
I really enjoy Lenna Harding’s columns. The lifetime of experience and ongoing curiosity she shares with us are an inspiration.
Thus I was disappointed by a couple of remarks Ms. Harding makes toward the close of her Oct. 4 column celebrating the “march of science.” After asserting that “many deeply religious people are unwilling to concede that science may be useful or even correct,” she says she still sees “churches as useful communities of like-minded people coming together in mutual support for those troubled souls.”
First, I would like Ms. Harding to know that there are many reasons people come together in churches; one is to promote social justice and provide sanctuary. Second, Ms. Harding may be happy to learn that most churchgoing people I know (Catholic, Episcopal, Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian, Unitarian, United Church, etc) love science as much as she does. I’ve even heard of a bumper sticker depicting a Jesus fish kissing a Darwin fish. Sweet!
Walter Hesford
Moscow