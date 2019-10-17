“Nonsense’ aside, a nod to Zabala, Laflin and Kelly
It was upsetting to read the recent letter to the editor by Gabriel Rench, who equates the positions of some of the current City Council candidates with those of others who ran and served over a decade ago. This is misleading nonsense! One could as easily equate James Urquidez and Kelsey Berends, both affiliated with Christ Church, with Christ Church members who held signs on street corners urging people to vote against bonds for public schools, and at another time, displayed signs unfairly labeling City Council members as bigots.
Let’s stick to the present. When it comes to economic development, candidates Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, and Anne Zabala have positions favoring wise and thoughtful business development that contributes to the growth of our community, providing jobs while also preserving our valuable and treasured quality of life.
And when it comes to hard work and caring for our community, Zabala has already demonstrated two years of hard work, careful listening, and thoughtful decision making as a City Council member. Laflin did the hard work of studying to become a lawyer and has lived in Moscow for 28 years, serving UI students and our community. Kelly is a dynamo who serves on two city commissions, the 1912 Center and Humane Society Boards, the Lions Club and the Latah County Historical Society, and works for PCEI, all of which make Moscow a better place to live and raise families.
The defacing of campaign signs was certainly deplorable, but we must not let it lead us to divisive and unfounded political rhetoric. We need to stick to the issues and the qualifications of the candidates running today. Laflin, Kelly and Zabala are the wise choices for our amazing, welcoming community.
Joann Muneta
Moscow
----------
Council members need to nurture entire community
“All God’s Children Got a Place in the Choir,” sang Bill Stains in a recent Moscow concert. His song promotes the kind of inclusive spiritual values we need in our community to protect everyone’s civil and human rights.
We also need City Council members who will nurture our economy for the whole community. To sustain our economy, we must sustain our ecology, our environmental home.
On Nov. 5, please vote for three Moscow city council candidates who will work for spiritual and economic community values: Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, and Anne Zabala.
Walter Hesford
Moscow