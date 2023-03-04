Officers should be free to do their jobs

Anderson

I am still hearing about “reimagining law enforcement” from various politicians and advocates around the country. The Washington state legislature is still doing what it can to reimagine law enforcement.

Let’s talk about this.

Where are the laws in Washington kept? The website dealing with Washington laws states “The Revised Code of Washington (RCW) is the compilation of all permanent laws now in force.” RCWs are created by both legislature and initiatives. In Washington, laws are kept in the RCW and that RCW is cited when you are accused of a crime.

