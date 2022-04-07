On life’s stage, understanding the parts we play

On Friday, I had the opportunity to attend the opening night of the Moscow Community Theatre play, “Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone.” I was incredibly impressed by the obvious hard work, talent, and comedic timing of the cast and crew. I knew firsthand how much effort had been put in, as four of the talented humans on that stage come from my own family (and yes, this is indeed a shameless plug to come see one of the remaining three performances this weekend).
Over 10 weeks, the cast members have persevered through late nights, critiques, frustrations, mistakes and opportunities for growth. I was not solely impressed by the young people who memorized an amazing number of complex and hilarious lines. The entire cast and crew contributed to the finished product, and the children without lines were clearly immersed and engaged in physical comedy and creating a believable environment of (somewhat) organized chaos — just as one might find in a “real” academy of youth sorcery.
Lately, I have been often considering something that at first seemed unrelated to my enjoyment of this community theater production. I have been engaging in comparison of my writing with that of others, and certainly finding the process to be a “thief of joy,” as Theodore Roosevelt once described it. Other writers of opinion articles tend to fill their columns with names, dates, and events which are of significance to me, in a style I feel inadequate to emulate. My columns tend toward the metaphoric, as I try to create simple parables which carry meaning for me. While I do value my own writing, I find myself wondering if I could contribute more to our community if I was including more of the complex details of current events.
Part of my internal conflict has centered around trying to pinpoint which of my challenges truly stems from the epilepsy I was diagnosed with as a teenager. Between the ages of 15 and 19, I experienced three seizures, which at the time were called “grand mal,” translating to “big bad” seizures. I found that name to be more descriptive of my experience than the current medical term of “tonic-clonic.” My third seizure left me with some lasting effects, such as a still ongoing difficulty with closing screw-top lids. I feel a near inability to remember the years of important events in history, names of political or historical figures, and most geographical locations. Some concepts, such as what counts as “good” blood pressure, feel impossible to memorize, though I have tried multiple techniques. When even mildly stressed, I often say a seemingly opposite word to what I mean, such as hot instead of cold or orange rather than green.
Neurologists have narrowed down where my active epileptic brain activity is located and told me that difficulties with memory and speech are very likely related to my epilepsy. However, I also know that many people struggle with these same challenges, though they do not have a diagnosed neurological disorder. How many of these behaviors and abilities are truly related to the complexities of epilepsy, and how many are more related to my working memory perhaps being filled to capacity with shopping lists and doctor’s appointments, holidays and homework? How important is it to define the reasons for our perceived limits? I’m really not sure.
Returning to my feelings about the amazing young people I saw performing at the Kenworthy, I was able to recognize the importance and value of contributions from each of the actors and actresses. I appreciated not only those youth with many lines to memorize, but also those who lit up the stage with their believable — though mostly silent — acting.
We each have different parts to play, and we can play them well. Not everyone is meant to be a lead actor, and a successful production will only happen with the critical contributions of a strong supporting cast and dedicated crew. In our communities, we may serve in varying roles throughout our lives. Sometimes we may take the lead, and sometimes we may contribute differently. The “show” will go on, and our most important role could be learning to deliver the powerful dialogue that moves others to action and compassion — or supporting those who do.
Palmer is a mother of four and doctoral studentat the University of Idaho, researching the impacts of residential camp experiences onyouth development. She encourages herreaders to attend one of the MCTperformances this weekend. Palmer can be reached at acpalmer@uidaho.edu.