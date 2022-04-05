One man is holding the world hostage

Even before the United States entered World War II, post-war planning for the world began. On Aug. 9, 1941, aboard the U.S. destroyer Augusta off the coast of Newfoundland, President Franklin Roosevelt and Prime Minister Winston Churchill met and drafted the Atlantic Charter in two days.
It called for “self-determination of peoples, freedom of the seas, global economic cooperation, disarmament of aggressor nations, reduced trade barriers, and freedom from want and fear.” It was announced on Aug. 14 and adopted by other Allied nations and the Soviet Union. Before that war ended, representatives from 50 countries gathered in San Francisco to create, in June 1945, the United Nations charter to “prevent another world war like the one they had just lived through.”
Seventy-seven years have passed since that visionary birth. Today one man holds the entire world hostage with a nuclear threat as he unilaterally and ruthlessly invades neighboring Ukraine, a sovereign nation. His forces prevent humane escape for innocent victims, even as he assures the world it will be allowed.
Meanwhile, as social media conveys these atrocities in real time, rapid climate change and its ramifications are eclipsed by the immediacy of war, war which itself contributes to that changing climate and attendant environmental problems.
Last month marked another milestone, the 50th anniversary of “The Limits to Growth,” the first study to expose the unsustainability of “exponential growth on a finite planet and the interconnectedness of food and energy systems, economies, and population dynamics.” Half a century later, the world’s interconnectedness is ever more apparent: “As the pandemic and the current crisis in Ukraine painfully remind us, 50 years of incremental change have not secured a just, sustainable path for humanity.”
I read “The Limits to Growth” the year it was published, and it has shaped much of my thinking since. I was a graduate student seeking a PhD problem. My committee agreed to let me learn system dynamics, the “The Limits to Growth” method of analyzing nonlinear behavior of complex systems, and apply it to a land use management problem of interlinked ecological and economic systems. After graduation I used this type of thinking to develop simpler methods for federal natural resource managers to analyze environmental impacts, as required under the National Environmental Policy Act.
When “The Limits to Growth” was published, global warming wasn’t on the minds of most scientists. In 1988 the World Meteorological Organization and the UN Environment Programme created the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change “to provide policymakers with regular scientific assessments on the current state of knowledge about climate change.”
Trends are clear. Interacting transportation and communication networks have shrunk the world rapidly. Air and water know no boundaries. Nations and cultures rub elbows, encroach on each other’s territories, breathe each other’s polluted air, drink each other’s … you get the idea. Boundaries that define nations are artificial, yet in terms of social development, society is evolving.
As humans, we share not only the same planet, but also the same genome. Wherever they’re allowed, women rise to their potential, sometimes eclipsing their male colleagues. Global health and education are better, thanks to UN intergovernmental agencies.
But we need “global governance.” An internet search reveals many relevant publications, some available for download. The telegraph inaugurated our system of electronic communications in 1844. Later that century, Baha’u’llah raised the concept of a world civilization, global governance with enforceable collective security:
“Be united, O concourse of the sovereigns of the world, for thereby will the tempest of discord be stilled amongst you, and your peoples find rest. Should any one among you take up arms against another, rise ye all against him, for this is naught but manifest justice.”
Elsewhere he called for a “world federal system, ruling the whole earth and exercising unchallengeable authority over its unimaginably vast resources … a system in which Force is made the servant of Justice … .”
Leaders that shaped the UN during World War II stopped short of creating such an instrument of governance, one that could prevent unilateral military invasion. We need an update, a final step. It’s time. No individual human being should ever again have the power to threaten wholesale exposure to radiation, to hold hostage the whole of humankind.
