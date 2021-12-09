One nation, numb to gun violence, under God

Like any dedicated fan, I enjoy watching Liverpool FC play soccer in the English Premier League. During last week’s game against crosstown rival Everton, I noticed a large banner hanging in the stadium. It read simply: “No more knives in our city.”
Half of the banner was red, Liverpool’s color, and the other half was blue, which is Everton’s color. It was an unmistakable statement of unity.
Curious, I did a quick Google search to see what the “No more knives” message was all about. Turns out a 12-year-old girl named Ava White was stabbed to death Nov. 25 in the city center. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder; he was also charged with, get this, “possession of a bladed article.”
Keep in mind that Liverpool is the same size as Kansas City, Mo., with a greater metro population of around 2.24 million. It’s a major city, roughly four times larger than Spokane’s greater metro area.
Ava White’s murder was a tragedy, but to jaded American eyes, the local reaction seemed almost quaint. One child is killed with a knife and an entire city unites to condemn the murder.
Can you imagine that happening here, in the USA? We are so saturated with guns and violence that, like frogs in a warming pot of water, we don’t even react to mass murders anymore.
Since Ava White was stabbed to death in England, a teenager in Oxford, Mich., shot 11 people at his high school, killing four students and critically wounding several others. There were some thoughts and prayers, and a few funerals, and then the incident was swept under the carpet of America’s collective conscience.
A school shooting with only four deaths barely makes the front page anymore, far below the toll at Sandy Hook Elementary School (26 killed), or Virginia Tech (32 killed), or Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (17 killed).
After each of those horror shows, millions of Americans shook their heads and thought, “This is it. This is the one. Things will change after this. Things have got to change.”
But things didn’t change. Republican members of Congress still send thoughts and prayers to victims’ families, but they do everything in their power to obstruct meaningful reform. Their real goal is to keep cash registers ringing with the merry sound of gun sales.
Here’s the biggest source of gun violence: “American gun capitalism, with its largely unrestricted production, distribution, marketing and sale of civilian firearms unequaled anywhere in the world,” wrote Andrew McKevitt, an associate professor of history at Louisiana Tech University, in a recent op-ed for The Washington Post.
The upshot, McKevitt adds, is “a system that has placed a staggering 400 million guns in private hands in the United States, virtually all of them acquired through legal commerce — including the common firearm used in the Oxford High School shooting … .”
So far, gun control efforts have been aiming at the wrong targets. As McKevitt notes, we’ve focused on specific types of guns — such as high-capacity assault rifles, unregistered “ghost” guns, etc. We’ve also focused on the relative virtue of gun owners: Rural whites who go hunting with their kids are seen as responsible owners, while inner-city people of color are not.
Tens of millions of Americans own guns; I own a few myself, including rifles, pistols and shotguns. I grew up in a shooting family. My dad was a member of the National Rifle Association in the 1960s and ‘70s, back before the NRA was hijacked by self-serving kleptocrats.
The NRA purports to represent common gun owners like me and my dad, but its real focus is the economic well-being of arms manufacturers. It’s where the money is, because the big players are deeply entrenched companies that date back to the mid-1800s — and beyond. The shameless fealty of GOP politicians to the firearms industry is the most intractable aspect of America’s problem with gun violence.
The Second Amendment says the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, but it doesn’t say anything about tightening restrictions on gun sales. Something needs to change, because we’re running out of thoughts and prayers.
Brock grew up elsewhere, but he has lived on the Palouse for 20 years. He has been a Daily News columnist since 2002.