Open to ideas about ending the bigotry

Trump is accumulating even more blood on his hands. This time it is driven by his unfair haranguing of Asian Americans for being the cause of bringing COVID-19 to the U.S. and his continued labeling it as the “China virus.” These accusations are patently false and vicious, and completely uncalled for. That doesn’t stop his bigoted followers from taking his words to heart and attacking Asians of all nationalities — physically, verbally and fatally.
Asian Americans are indeed some of our finest citizens and many are descendants of those Chinese men who immigrated in the late 1800s to build our railroads, work the mines and do any other manual labor needed. After being here a while, and being frugal, many were able to send back to China for the wives and families they had left behind. Many settled in the cities and towns where they became entrepreneurs of various kinds — running groceries, restaurants, laundries, and businesses of various sort, often selling goods imported from Asia.
Pullman is fortunate to have several such families who have lived here for several generations as an important part of our business community. These parents valued learning and encouraged their offspring to excel academically. Most did and their names have been, and still are, prominent on academic honor rolls.
When I read about and hear of the recent random attacks on Asians, I cringe in horror.
We Americans are better than that — or at least we should be. These attacks are completely undeserved and uncalled for. The attacks aren’t limited to Chinese alone. Koreans, Japanese, southeast Asians — those with similar facial features are equally vulnerable. Several recent victims are really quite elderly. There have been numerous street stabbings and beatings and serious injuries, even death in some cases. Such incidents aren’t all violent. There have been numerous reports of people passing them on the sidewalks, deliberately walking a wide path around them, even going so far as stepping into the street, all the while making rude remarks.
Over the past four years, Trump’s words and actions have besmirched our nation’s reputation abroad, making us the laughing stock of the world. All these recent incidents of hate crimes and behaviors further damage our reputation. All of which poses the question — how do we effectively counteract this behavior and act to restore our good name in the international community. I firmly believe that it is up to each one of us to take effective action in a manner suitable to our own situation and abilities. Everyone should speak out loudly — that’s a good start. We must insist that every such hate crime be investigated thoroughly by the police, arrests made and charges filed. Sadly reporting is something many victims have been reluctant to do. We need to make it clear to perpetrators that such actions are completely unacceptable and will be dealt with severely by the courts.
Another way to make our voices heard is to write letters to the editors of papers in our region. I’m not sure the perps actually do read, or even know how, but someone around them probably can and they can tell others that public opinion is swinging away from their point of view. This will reinforce legal action against them, giving such punishment a general seal of approval. I’m not sure holding them up to ridicule would do any good but it might be worth a try. This might be a task for some of our favorite political cartoonists to take on.
If any of my readers have better ideas, I’m open to airing the best ones. We need to find an effective way to let bigots know that we do not approve of their views or activities in support of those views. The challenge is how to word our disapproval in such a way that it has some effect on changing their behavior. I’m open to suggestions.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.