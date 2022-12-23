Editor’s note: This editorial was published by The Lewiston Tribune and written by Tribune Opinion page editor Marty Trillhaase.

If you’re shocked that Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is headlining a northern Idaho Republican fundraiser next year, you’re undoubtedly in good company.

Even conservative Idahoans must be scratching their heads at the idea that Greene will deliver the keynote address at the Feb. 11 Kootenai County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day dinner.

