One reason liberals and conservatives so frequently talk past each other is that conservatives often adopt symbolic language to express their feelings about political issues, to which liberals respond analytically and literally. The result: Both sides feel like the other has completely missed the point.

For example, “Stop the Steal.” Liberals typically respond to claims of voter fraud and election theft by pointing out the overwhelming lack of evidence for either assertion. It drives us crazy that conservatives cling to these beliefs anyway (which is certainly part of the appeal), but the facts are not the point. “Stop the Steal” is symbolic language used to convey the feeling of many conservatives that their country has been taken over by urban, college-educated, tech-savvy, racially and sexually diverse elites. Many — perhaps most — Republicans have known all along that the election wasn’t really stolen, but claiming that it was gives them a way to vent their rage about the oft-ignored struggles of rural America, which has been on the losing end of social and economic change for decades.

Another example was when Republican politicians claimed that we needed a border wall to stop immigration because we are “running out of space,” to which liberals dutifully (and obliviously) responded with population-density statistics. Again, they completely missed the point, which was conservative discomfort about immigrants and the changing racial makeup of the country.

Tags

Recommended for you