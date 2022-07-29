“When I’m long in the tooth, I want to look back without regrets. But if there are to be such, let them be for what I did instead of what I didn’t do.”
— A young man’s epiphany, Berkeley, 1969
It must have been a month ago, from the grave, that Pete Seeger turned my head around … again. Katherine and our grandson, Calvin, were mall shopping for a pair of sneakers to fit a rapidly expanding, almost-6-year-old pair of feet.
On this trip to Wenatchee, I had brought along a small collection of political CDs — Tom Paxton, Bob Dylan, and Pete.
“Oh Freedom, Oh Freedom … Before I’ll be a slave I’ll be buried in my grave and go home to my Lord and be free!” Sung by 1950s civil rights marchers in the deep South, voices hoarsely shouted out the song’s lyrics. And there was Pete, as always, picking his banjo and bellowing out the chorus.
I sat accompanied by my dog, Brigid, and my blank stare. Here, again, was the voice of a man who risked it all throughout his long life to fight for what he believed to be social and racial justice. Not for himself, mind you. He was white, born of a well-off, well-educated family.
In terms of markers that Trump’s Republicans would understand, his was a life of absurd self-denial. His rewards for 70 years of dedication were curses, jail time and black-listing during the McCarthy witch hunts.
My thoughts flashed to an old Moscow friend, Cass Davis. Earth Firster, lifelong activist, a man who also chose jail time to protest what he saw as the despoliation of Idaho’s virgin wilderness.
This is the Cass Davis who stepped up to me three years ago after a Radio Free Moscow board meeting.
“Steve. Have you ever been arrested for your beliefs?”
I was put off balance. I had never been asked that question before. More troubling, I had never asked that question of myself. All those late ‘60s Berkeley years, I was a spectator. At SDS (Students for Democratic Society) meetings, I was a spectator. I never missed an antiwar riot in the streets and sniffed my share of tear gas … as a spectator.
My commitments were thin blooded.
Years passed and I did finally acquire a voice. I began to gain a sense of what justice and living with truth meant. I served my community on half a dozen boards, put in 11 years as an elected city official, counseled abuse victims and spearheaded a six-month long campaign to defend my beloved little town’s health clinic from the grasping tentacles of a mammoth HMO.
There were years of publishing political columns and hosting a radio talk show, but all this writing and speaking and organizing was only a sideline. My real life was elsewhere.
Whatever noble beliefs inspired Pete and my friend Cass are truly of a far finer quality and I would envy them if my heart was not so full of admiration.
Then today, I received notice that a dear friend of more than 30 years, Jack Dollhausen, has punched out. A man who lived life fully and joyously was laid low by COPD.
And yet Jack, like both Pete and Cass, invited his vision to become his life.
At 74, I could regret that I didn’t take a pretty fair singing voice and a so-so acoustic guitar and try to reach a little further than local rallies in fundraisers. Or try harder to speak to a larger audience with my words. I wonder.
I have been gifted in so many ways and I’m troubled that I may have squandered too much. Too much time. Too many opportunities to make a difference. Now, I shout out a clarion call to those who are yet young: Find your vision of justice and what is right and make it your life’s work. Not a hobby.
Fail to do it now and you’ll find yourself with graying temples wishing you’d done more.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.