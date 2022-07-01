I have been told by some close friends that my earlier column on the Creation Museum elicited quite a response on the Daily News Facebook page. Since Katherine and I long ago opted out of social media, this came as somewhat of a surprise.
Owing to the number of responses, I feel an obligation to clarify what I referred to as “critical thinking.” Words have consequences and fuzzy, ill-defined concepts account for a lot of the mess we find ourselves in today.
For starters, critical thinking, as I understand it, is not about criticism nor is it a weapon used against only those leaning far to the right or the religious zealots of whom we have far too many in these dogma-poisoned days.
To think critically is not to prejudge. It is to allow opinions to be guided by facts, not cloudy, cuckoo-land fantasies. Facts, in turn, to be acceptable to a critical thinker, have to be intersubjectively verifiable or, put more simply, evidence that any thinking person would have to agree are a reflection of reality.
When Donald Trump boasted that his inaugural crowd was much larger than Obama’s, any person with eyes to see would have to agree that aerial photos revealed Trump’s lies. Same with his clumsy falsification of a map showing the path of an impending hurricane. Thank goodness the National Weather Service chose scientific evidence over Trump’s crude fabrication and issued correct warnings to those in the storm’s path.
So. You keep an open mind and let yourself be guided by the sort of “facts” that can be tested, not by blind faith but by empirical evidence.
As a corollary, those “facts” which critical thinkers accept as accurate are held only tentatively. New “evidence” or new technology (like microscopes or telescopes) can always undermine existing paradigms.
If this is how a critical thinker views reality, how does one acquire that faculty? More importantly, how does one pass that along to one’s children?
This is most relevant considering what I witnessed at the Creation Museum and the sort of indoctrination which occurs in Doug Wilson’s network of “schools.”
I’m happy to report that both of my wonderful, spirited daughters are freethinkers and remain open to new ideas. How did I encourage this?
Before they entered adolescence, the girl’s mother and I saw to it that they attended Bible school at Palouse’s Federated Church. I felt that a child growing up in America needed at least a basic familiarity with the symbols and story line of Protestant Christianity. Besides, the pastor was a good friend and I was certain he wouldn’t be overloading my youngins with toxic notions of their sinfulness and everlasting torment for nonbelievers.
As they neared their teen years, I had another opportunity to broaden their understanding of religion when, checking into a motel in California, I spied a couple who appeared to be Amish. I introduced myself and asked if they would be willing to share the elements of their beliefs with my girls after we all settled in.
They agreed and for over an hour, they spoke of their faith, their manner of living and answered the childrens’ questions. I spoke very little.
About the same time, I offered my girls an opportunity to attend the church of their choosing in Pullman. Caitlyn opted for Catholic and, for more than a month, dad dressed up and accompanied the girls as they saw firsthand what Catholicism had to offer.
None of this is to say that I hesitated to make my own views known. As I have always been a grassroots organizer and political activist, they had plenty of chances to see their father’s beliefs in action.
At bed time there were songs. Each night I would pack my guitar up to their room and sing songs of struggle, human dignity and truth against power. The music of Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Tom Paxton.
I justified this by the simple fact that my daughters were raised in a conservative, rural environment. At school, in the Scouts, from their peers, they had more than their fill of old-fashioned Americanism.
By exposing them to what this critical thinker’s deep study of history revealed as a vicious inequality of wealth and opportunity, I was merely leveling the playing field.
If, as a parent, you truly hope to raise children to think for themselves, those who reject the blinders of dogma, mine is only one path of many.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.