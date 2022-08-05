I recently wrote here about the epistemological differences between the left and right, specifically the tendency of some conservatives to appeal to religious authority over direct experience and deduction. A perfect example is the notion of Constitutional originalism now driving the decisions of the Supreme Court.

There is no rational reason to assume that the writings of the Founding Fathers hold the answers to all our nation’s problems. The only reason someone would seriously consider deferring to people who lived prior to electricity, indoor plumbing, phones, the internet, airplanes, satellites, etc. is because they revere those founders as something more than human — perhaps divine.

The Founding Fathers were bold thinkers, audacious and wise. The ideas they put forth changed the world. We should respect their contributions and learn from their wisdom. But, that doesn’t mean we should let them determine how we live here and now. Prescient though they were, our founders had less perspective on today’s issues than any human alive today.

