The new American dream is life without debt

I dream of the day I will be 100% debt free.

I took on debt fairly early in life, when I borrowed money to help cover the cost of my Penn State degree.

That turned out to be a terrific investment — I got a good communications job at a high-tech company right out of college and paid it all back without incident — so that modest debt turned out to be a wise decision.

