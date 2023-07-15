We are in the calm before the storm

Tallent

 Courtesy Rebecca Tallent

Enjoy the lull Moscow, the circus is returning soon.

Next month for a hearing, then again just after the fall semester starts, international and national journalists will set up shop here getting ready for the Bryan Kohberger trial. Along with bona fide journalists will be a score of internet sleuths/freelance “reporters.”

As a journalist, it is the last group that bothers me the most. Internet sleuths/reporters are rarely well versed in ethical investigative journalism techniques. That is a problem because they may offer rumor and speculation instead of facts when they report their stories on whatever channel they use, normally TikTok or YouTube.

Tags

Recommended for you