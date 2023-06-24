In an article published last year in The Atlantic, “A Culture That Kills Its Children Has No Future,” Elizabeth Bruenig argues that our nation’s refusal to take action to prevent school shootings reflects a larger sense of nihilism in our country — a giving up on our collective future.
As evidence, she points to spiking drug overdoses and suicide rates, low birth rates, and hostility toward even attempting to address climate change or protect the natural world. This penchant for writing off future generations to ensure present comfort was on full display during the recent federal debt ceiling showdown. Any sacrifice on the part of the elderly, the military, or the wealthy was considered nonnegotiable from the start. Instead, the entire burden of proposed spending cuts landed on families, the young, and the poor, which we accept as normal.
While it’s true that federal spending and debt are out of control, if Republicans were serious about addressing this problem they would have done so while in power during the Trump administration. Instead, they raised the debt limit three times without fuss and racked up $7 trillion in debt, largely to fund tax cuts for the rich. While cooler heads eventually prevailed and a mutually disagreeable compromise was reached, the cuts originally proposed by the GOP clearly revealed their priorities. While they avoided specifying precisely what to cut in order to avoid political backlash (instead leaving it to federal agencies to make the hard decisions), per The Atlantic “Federal agencies have projected that the cuts required under the Republican spending caps would force 200,000 children out of the Head Start program, end Pell Grants for about 80,000 recipients and cut the grants by about $1,000 annually for the remainder, and slash federal support for Title I schools by an amount that could require them to eliminate about 60,000 teachers or classroom aides.”
Their original plan would also have cut Temporary Assistance for Needy Families payments to roughly 1 million children, half of whom are already living in poverty.
Meanwhile, for context, the federal government spends roughly six times as much on each senior citizen as they do each child, yet these expenditures (a much larger slice of the federal budget) were not even up for debate. GOP House Representatives, who were in no way required to propose spending cuts at all, went out of their way to bolster their wealthier, older base by cutting food and education for the young and poor. A more stark repudiation of our nation’s future is hard to fathom.
Yet, politicians constantly insist they’re looking out for the children. So, exactly is the ostensible “party of family values” actually willing to protect children from? At the moment, men in dresses, library books, historical accuracy, rainbow-patterned clothing, appropriate medical care, and the fact that LGBTQ people exist. While Republicans are obsessed with “groomers,” they’ve been strangely quiet about the Catholic Church, the Southern Baptist Convention, the Boy Scouts, and other religious, conservative organizations with long, well-documented track records of child abuse. It’s almost as if they’re weaponizing the idea of pedophilia with zero concern for the victims they’re using as political pawns. These champions of family are also strangely enthusiastic about separating children from their parents at the border for having the gall to seek a better life here.
What the GOP is adamantly not protecting children and youth from is gun violence, bigotry, underage pregnancy, child labor abuse, student debt, poverty, preventable disease, underfunded schools, a lack of child care, or the consequences of environmental destruction. And nobody seems the least bit concerned about child marriage, which is still legal in 42 states, with 20 even not having a minimum age set for this state-sanctioned statutory rape. (Nearly 300,000 children were married in the U.S. between 2000 and 2018.)
Apparently, when our leaders say things like “children are our nation’s greatest natural resource,” they mean it literally: something like coal or lumber to be exploited and consumed for maximum profit. A society willing to sacrifice its future to avoid any present discomfort is a society choosing its own demise and a society that will soon crumble — as it deserves.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.