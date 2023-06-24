We have abandoned our collective future

Ryan Urie

In an article published last year in The Atlantic, “A Culture That Kills Its Children Has No Future,” Elizabeth Bruenig argues that our nation’s refusal to take action to prevent school shootings reflects a larger sense of nihilism in our country — a giving up on our collective future.

As evidence, she points to spiking drug overdoses and suicide rates, low birth rates, and hostility toward even attempting to address climate change or protect the natural world. This penchant for writing off future generations to ensure present comfort was on full display during the recent federal debt ceiling showdown. Any sacrifice on the part of the elderly, the military, or the wealthy was considered nonnegotiable from the start. Instead, the entire burden of proposed spending cuts landed on families, the young, and the poor, which we accept as normal.

While it’s true that federal spending and debt are out of control, if Republicans were serious about addressing this problem they would have done so while in power during the Trump administration. Instead, they raised the debt limit three times without fuss and racked up $7 trillion in debt, largely to fund tax cuts for the rich. While cooler heads eventually prevailed and a mutually disagreeable compromise was reached, the cuts originally proposed by the GOP clearly revealed their priorities. While they avoided specifying precisely what to cut in order to avoid political backlash (instead leaving it to federal agencies to make the hard decisions), per The Atlantic “Federal agencies have projected that the cuts required under the Republican spending caps would force 200,000 children out of the Head Start program, end Pell Grants for about 80,000 recipients and cut the grants by about $1,000 annually for the remainder, and slash federal support for Title I schools by an amount that could require them to eliminate about 60,000 teachers or classroom aides.”

Tags

Recommended for you