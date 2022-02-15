Our nation is undergoing a metamorphosis, one very different from that of a caterpillar’s transformation into a butterfly. Turns out that butterflies aren’t so innocent. Their migratory patterns, particularly those that happen to course their way just north of the Rio Grande in Texas fall under the radar of politics.
Butterflies per se aren’t the suspicious critters; those who would provide them protection and safe passage though, well, that’s a different matter. That would be the National Butterfly Center located on a one hundred acre preserve in Mission, Texas. Since 1993, they have been a protected migratory refuge for the monarch, the rare pale sicklewing, and more than 80 other species. They host 35,000 visitors annually, most of them school age children doing field education.
According to the organization We Build the Wall, butterflies aren’t the only migrants that the National Butterfly center is providing refuge for. Rumors that they are helping and harboring immigrants entering through Mexico are fluttering about. Oh, and only if that was the worst of it: They are also allegedly selling women and children into sex slavery.
You getting the picture? Conspiracies are swirling about while butterflies are in search of milkweed.
Seems the wings (and jaws) started flapping in 2017 when the Department of Homeland Security authorized the building of the border wall across National Butterfly Center property. That’s when the center, led by Executive Director Marianna Treviño-Wright, filed the first of several lawsuits asking the court to stop the federal government from building the border wall on their property. Not long after, far-right conspiracists were spreading the word on social media about those “left-wing thugs.” And when Trump loyalists Steve Bannon and Brian Kolfage seized upon the opportunity, Republican candidates marched behind them in lock-step.
Meanwhile, the National Butterfly Center has filed another lawsuit against Bannon and We Build the Wall for defamation. “It’s just unbelievable,” says Treviño-Wright, “that somehow things have reached this point in American history that a nature center stands at the crossroads of whether our country slides full-on into authoritarianism or our democratic republic survives.”
In 2021, there were approximately two million immigrants banging on the walls of the U.S.-Mexican border, most of them desperate for a better life. And “better” means a safe place to sleep at night, especially for their children. Free of gangs, cartels, and violence. They follow the butterflies north. There is no evidence to back any claim that the center has assisted illegal immigrants, much less ran a child sex trafficking ring.
That lack of evidence was no obstacle for Kimberly Lowe, a Republican-MAGA congressional candidate in Virginia, who showed up on the property one day to see “all the illegals crossing on the rafts.” She was promptly escorted off the property, and on the way out, asked, “So that means you’re OK with the illegals and the babies being raped?” A tussle ensued with a person Lowe had brought along to film the place. Treviño-Wright didn’t help the cause by calling Trump a “bloated meat puppet.”
The encounter and epithet did wonders in helping Bannon raise $20 million to purchase land adjacent to the butterfly refuge. Later, Treviño-Wright’s son was threatened at gunpoint by a classmate in his high school parking lot.
A willingness to believe in gossip about the “enemy” without the need for evidence of any kind qualifies one for cult membership. The hyper-vigilant ones among them who are good at articulating threats from the unbelievers — to include butterfly sanctuaries — earmark themselves for positions of political power. This is where comparisons to the politics of ancient Rome are tempting, when paid propagandists had elevated the telling of lies into an art form.
In the U.S., butterflies like the karner blue are among 25 species listed as endangered. My sole interest here is to tell the truth about butterflies. What happens to them, happens to us. If not careful, we’re bound to find a lie at the end of butterflies.
