Optimism, pessimism and realism on the Palouse

Are you an optimist, a pessimist, or a realist?
These are not idle questions. How we view the world shapes our actions and those actions have consequences.
An optimist is hopeful and confident about the future, an outlook that may be divorced from fact or reality.
A pessimist expects the worst outcome, lacks confidence in the future, an outlook that also may be divorced from fact or reality.
Both optimism and pessimism are feelings. They are aspects of our personality and fundamental to how we perceive the world around us and how we respond to life’s challenges.
Institutions have personalities, too, can be optimistic or pessimistic based on the personalities of the people who lead them.
We are seeing this play out on the Palouse as the fall semester begins at the University of Idaho and Washington State University.
Out of an abundance of caution, and pessimistic about the ability of the university to protect its community from COVID-19, WSU moved all fall classes online, making that decision early last month. That is pessimism driving policy and action.
Faced with potentially devastating financial consequences if classes moved online and, hopeful they could manage pandemic effects, UI administrators opted to resume in-person instruction on the Moscow campus.
UI leadership believes it is possible to bring some 10,000 students to Moscow, give them one COVID test, a single cloth mask, and a sanitized campus, and so stave off an outbreak. That is optimism driving policy and action.
Both UI and WSU are first-rate institutions of higher education. Both have smart, engaged leaders who strive to make the best decisions possible for their diverse communities. But the two institutions, confronted by the same crisis, made opposite decisions.
Optimism and pessimism.
There is that third option – realism. Realists understand there is a problem to be dealt with and that action must be based not on feelings but on facts.
Those facts appear, at this juncture, to be on the side of WSU’s pessimists.
COVID tests that are returned days or even weeks after administration are meaningless. Giving students a mask does not guarantee they will wear it. And the campus is simply too big for a relatively small maintenance staff to effectively sanitize classrooms, common areas, and living spaces hour after hour, day after day.
Those facts have driven several major universities to move online this fall, and forced one, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, to revert to online instruction after a COVID surge followed one week of in-person classes.
It might be cause for some optimism if the Moscow community shared the university’s commitment to pandemic rigor. But Idaho has a significant anti-mask population. And in Moscow, Christ Church and its New Saint Andrews College proudly proclaim no-mask requirements.
In time, UI’s optimism may prove justified. The semester may play out precisely as planned. But if it does not, if in-person instruction must be abandoned while the semester is in progress, students and faculty will be ill-served. Quality instruction is possible online. UI faculty and students learned that last spring. But whipsawing students and faculty between instructional models will hamper learning, not enhance it.
And if WSU’s pessimists prove justified, the consequences at UI will go far beyond the classroom. Lives will be put at risk.
Understanding that is simply realistic.
Steven A. Smith of Moscow is clinical associate professor emeritus in the School of Journalism and Mass Media at the University of Idaho and was a professional journalist for 40 years. He retired fromfull-time teaching in May.