Our craving for chips has made some salty

Nothing like a supply shortage to more fully appreciate the grip of addiction. Not only true of alcohol, opiates and caffeine, but also for our favored subliminal narcotics: cellphones, computers and cars. (Cars are really just cellphones on wheels). And what is it the car industry now craves, that recently saw a company buy new washing machines to scavenge for them? Semiconductors.
I’m fond of how mythologist Joseph Campbell characterized the stacks of silicon as “a hierarchy of angels.” Perhaps with the ability to step back and view the hardware and software symbolically, along with the engineering miracles that make our wishes appear on our screens, the craving would no longer consume us and washing machines would be safe from scavengers.
Demand for chips from manufacturers, driven by consumer demand, far outstrips supply; I suppose looking for a spiritual undercurrent won’t satisfy the buyer of a new Ford F-150 who placed their order eight months ago. New vehicles have between two to three thousand chips on board and the tight supply of semiconductors caused Ford to idle its Flat Rock plant and seven additional factories. On April 4, GM applied the brakes to its Ft. Wayne, Ind., plant for two weeks.
The grip of addiction is more apparent than ever as are the interdependencies that keep our coveted machinery purring. The global free market system that has been hailed as the key to burgeoning economies and improved quality of life is coming under scrutiny. The global winners in the semiconductor market are not evenly distributed. One firm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, grabs over half of all global revenue for custom made chips. When they could keep up with demand no one was complaining. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, few thought China might actually send troops to Taiwan to retake the “renegade island.” Ford and GM have reason for concern, as does Apple and scores of manufacturers.
Funny thing how semiconductor bottlenecks are inspiring corporations towards more enthusiastic flag-waving and the renewed cry to bring manufacturing back home. (While even more enthusiastically off-shoring profits in European and Caribbean tax havens). Under the politically palatable guise of “national security” we need to onshore the production of semiconductors. And the industry has pried open their war chest to the tune of over $100 million dollars to prowl the halls of Congress looking for subsidies.
Well-adorned lobbyists like Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas are now enlightening legislators on the topic with their profundity: “Upping our R&D game to out-innovate China is one of the few truly bipartisan areas of agreement in modern Washington.” Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger was witness at a Senate hearing exploring the need for added federal support for the U.S. semiconductor industry. (Intel accounts for only 6 percent of global chip manufacturing). He told committee members what they already knew: that other countries subsidize chip manufacturing and can sell them at a much lower price than can Intel.
And all the posturing will likely see a $52 billion dollar payoff in the form of funding for: Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors, or CHIPS. Billions will go directly to Intel to pay for their latest production plants — “fabs” as they are called because they fabricate chips.
Construction of a fab is a colossal endeavor. The irony though is that TSMC — the Taiwanese firm — has already broken ground on a $12 billion-dollar giga-fab just down the road from Intel in Arizona. Phoenix had outcompeted other potential sites with $200 million in incentives and the promise of a skilled labor force. (Referenced in my Nov. 24, 2020 column).
As we’ve now become accustomed to, big corporate donors will deploy their “newspeak” of the need for free and competitive markets when it suits them and, in the case of semiconductors, cry foul with their cupped hands outstretched when it doesn’t; when the banks are too big to fail, when the market price of corn fall below production costs, when oil drillers need cheap leases, or when auto manufacturers need a bailout. Because the manna from heaven means jobs and affordable Big Macs, we hold our noses and overlook the pungent contradictions.
Ford lovers will get their cherished F-150s, Apple junkies will get their latest iPhones, and the masses binge-ordering on Amazon will have a warehouse robot grab their goodies. I’m not immune. I have a weakness for scouring the internet for news trends and connections, the next environmental cataclysm for which I need … semiconductors.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing fromhis perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org