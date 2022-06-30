Our founders were woke; why aren’t you?

“The pure conservative is fighting againstthe progress of the universe.”
— Alfred North Whitehead
The Buddha (the “Awakened One”) was woke. Jesus was woke. The Greek and Roman philosophers were woke. Medieval Islamic philosophers were woke. Influenced by them, St. Thomas Aquinas woke up.
Renaissance and Enlightenment thinkers awakened Europe. Our founders, children of the Enlightenment, were woke. M.K. Gandhi was woke and so was Martin Luther King. More and more corporations are waking up. Mickey Mouse and his friends are of course woke.
So, what’s wrong with being woke? For one thing, it was, for some, a dangerous occupation. Socrates, Jesus, Gandhi, and MLK died for their beliefs, but we are indebted to them for establishing the moral and political principles of world civilization.
The Buddha and Jesus were woke because they dared to include people who earlier had been ostracized. The Buddha condemned the caste system (sadly still present in India), and small minds criticized Jesus for embracing all people regardless of social status. For him, the sin of Sodom was brutal inhospitality (Matt. 10: 5-15), not homosexuality.
Being woke is a relative term. Jesus was more awake than the Buddha because he embraced women. (The Buddha strongly resisted the ordination of women.) Even the Apostle Paul (the early one) gives equal status to several women, including Priscilla, Julia, and Phoebe (who was given the title “deacon”).
The Greeks gave us democracy, but it was as limited in franchise as our founders’. (Remember, woke is always relative.) The Greeks also gave us the principles of reasoned discourse, something sadly lacking in American politics today.
The Roman Stoics envisioned a world in which all humans are equal citizens (“cosmopolitans”) living by law, reason, and virtue. Sounds very much like a woke United Nations, doesn’t it?
Many people don’t know that Muslim scholars were the first to translate Greek philosophy and science and, along with China and India, they created the most enlightened and advanced culture in the medieval world.
Were it not for Latin translations of the Arabic translation of the Greeks, we would not have had St. Thomas Aquinas’s brilliant synthesis of reason and revelation. In his works he called on the authority of the Islamic thinker Averroes and elevated him to the title, “The Philosopher.”
With the discovery of more Greek texts in Constantinople, the Renaissance was a rebirth of Greek wokeness, and Enlightenment political philosophy dissolved the oppressive distinction between the peasants (the servi) and the free nobles (the liberi) and the elimination of the divine right of kings. Those who think that God chose Donald Trump to lead us are unregenerate paleoconservatives.
Under this revolutionary (= woke) political philosophy — we call it classical liberalism — all people are free and noble born liberi, who, in the framework of free, reasoned debate, can choose their leaders in democratic elections. A liberal arts education based on the thinkers above was established to prepare youth for life in a free society.
From the English philosopher John Locke our founding thinkers took the balance of political powers and the separation of church and state. America was one of the first secular societies in modern history, but the current Supreme Court is now tearing down Thomas Jefferson’s firm “wall” of separation.
I use the phrase “founding thinkers” because there were woke women behind the men. My favorite is Abigail Adams who begged her spouse not to put “such unlimited power into the hands of husbands,” and she added that unchecked power was also used in the “most iniquitous scheme of slavery,” and the enslaved “have as good a right to freedom as we have.”
As we celebrate July 4, we should acknowledge that the Declaration of Independence is an incredibly woke document. It is a philosophical statement about all people, and Martin Luther King saw it as a promissory note for Blacks, and I’m sure he would have included women, who gained the franchise 56 long years after.
Our founding documents assume that no person is “illegal.” Under international law and the Refugee Act of 1980, any person can apply for asylum in the U.S. Because of woke thinkers, every person has an inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Gier taught religion and philosophy for 31 years at the University of Idaho. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com for sources and discussion.