Our southern border policy an old disgrace

This week’s column will be the first of two exploring our nation’s relations with our brown-skinned neighbors to the south. As always when speaking truth to power, I offer a product warning that what follows may contain facts which are alarming and disturbing to Trump followers who choose willful ignorance over historical fact. I give a free pass to those who believe might makes right.
As a homeowner in Palouse for almost 50 years, I have reached a point where very little ruffles my feathers. Whenever fellow leftists have come to me with the latest outlandish, dishonest, traitorous action by our former president, I shrug my shoulders as if to say: “And you’re surprised?” You hang around politics as long as I have and it takes a lot to get me really mad.
Trump’s campaign demonizing desperate refugees as “drug dealers, criminals and rapists” set me off, however. When he ordered already terrorized families torn apart at the border, the troll in chief had finally crossed the line. I was pissed.
At a time when right-wing ideologues scream about English being our national language (love it or leave it), it’s time to take a sober moment to examine why it is that cities as far north as San Rosa, Calif., as far east as Pueblo, Colo., and as far south as Amarillo, Texas, got their names.
It all traces back, you see, to the largest land grab since we (white European descendants) stole the rest of the continent from the indigenous peoples whose home it had been for 15,000 years. We needed some justification for a theft of this magnitude (robbery was still considered a sin, after all) … so colonists formulated an idea which was later formalized by newspaper editor John O’Sullivan: “Manifest Destiny.” A catchy phrase to cover our multitude of sins.
Look it up. “Manifest Destiny: the idea that the United States is destined — by God, its advocates believed — to expand its dominion and spread democracy and capitalism across the entire North American continent.”
Well, the native peoples had a hard time understanding property ownership let alone capitalism and were an easy mark. And so, we divided and conquered with very few speedbumps along the way (apologies to Custer) and, at the point of a bayonet, the tribes gave up their land, their culture, their religion and their languages.
The Spanish who, despite the War of Mexican Independence, still held the upper hand,and knew how the game was played couldn’t so readily be excused for not reading the handwriting on the wall. Manifest Destiny was a Yankee gun at their head.
When the U.S. government wanted all lands west to the ocean, they meant just that. Probably the only time in our relations with our southern neighbors that we have said what we meant and meant what we said. “We want it all, we have bigger guns so we’re going to take it!”
Free thinker Henry David Thoreau recognized the Mexican War for just what it was. With apologies to John Wayne, a war of imperial aggression. Plain and simple. Rather than pay taxes, part of which might go to support an unjust war, Thoreau instead went to jail in Concord, Mass.
The Mexican War was one rout after another, provided training for both Robert E. Lee and Ulysses S. Grant, and culminated in the Treaty of Guadalupe Hildalgo by the terms of which Mexico yielded one half of its territory.
Imagine that. We invade a sovereign nation over a dispute about Texas’ southern border. With this flimsiest rationale, we justified the theft of what are now the states of California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado and Utah. What a bonanza! One year later, gold was discovered at Sutter’s Mill and we were off to the races … without a look backwards.
Today, when I hear well-heeled thugs like Trump disparage our southern neighbors, when I hear Republican politicians scream to the heavens about Spanish being spoken in public, I can think of no other words than: “Shame on you hypocrites! Shame on you politicians who pander to the basest racist emotions to buy a few votes! Shame on you for your intellectual dishonesty!”
A lifelong activist, Steve McGehee settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.