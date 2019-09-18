Out of time and limited in terms of alternatives, the Moscow City Council Monday night did the prudent but financially painful thing. The council agreed to pay for a major upgrade to West A Street before a bad situation gets worse for east-west commuters.
The decision was prudent because A Street needs upgrades and it has for decades. It’s a popular route between the Palouse Mall and Main Street, used mostly by locals who want to avoid the stoplights and congestion of Pullman Road.
But A Street is narrow and crowded and features a somewhat harrowing two-way stop at the corner of Line Street. With new development on the east end of A Street planned or already underway -- Emsi’s new headquarters and the Barley Flats condos jump quickly to mind -- A Street will continue to shoulder a greater commuter burden.
The decision was financially painful because, well, paying nearly $1 million more than anticipated for the $5.25 million project should -- and has -- caused its share of heartburn. The added costs to the city were due to higher than expected construction bids. A major portion of the project, about $3.35 million, will be paid for through a state grant, but in order to qualify for that money a City Council decision to move forward was required by Tuesday.
There was grumbling Monday among councilors -- mainly about how an estimated bid for the project could end up being so far afield -- but in the end, the group bit the bullet, found a way to move money from other planned projects, and agreed to fund the needed improvements.
Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner said Monday the Council’s other option was to drop the A Street project and lose $500,000 already spent on right-of-way purchases and design costs. At that point, the city would have to rebid the project -- which would delay actual construction -- and likely result in an even higher bid.
According to Riedner, construction costs are at an all-time high across the state, and bids are regularly coming in higher than estimated. He said that is causing many cities to abandon key projects.
We’re pleased Moscow found a way to stay the course.