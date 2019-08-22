It’s refreshing to listen to and learn from such a wise man as President Donald Trump. How fortunate are we since he has given of himself so thoroughly during his nearly three years at the helm.
His daily tutorials in measured characters arrive in the early morning hours reflecting his tireless nocturnal working habits. It’s exhausting for mere mortals to keep up with this man and his boundless mental meanderings.
His musings seem to jump from the wellspring of all human knowledge.
We’ve seen his skills and intellect highlighted daily in the media. He’s a self-proclaimed economist, environmentalist, historian, chemist, biologist, geneticist, marriage counselor, sociologist, international politician, military tactician, deal-maker extraordinaire … the list goes on.
Recently Trump, speaking through Kenneth Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, has demonstrated his mastery of literature by espousing a new interpretation of mid-1880s immigration poetry.
The new and, dare we say, enlightened look at a few words brings a new clarity to the vexing problem of just who are “ … your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
Who knew the answer was simple? Clearly, with the new interpretation of Emma Lazarus’ famed poem, “The New Colossus,” enshrined on the Statue of Liberty, the eurocentric leanings of the white male has been validated.
In a speech Aug. 12, Cuccinelli averred the poem’s lines should have read: “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet.”
It’s like Trump and his mouthpiece were channeling Lazarus herself to get at the truth of the matter. That divination is scholarship at its best.
And what about fossil fuels? Who says they pollute the air and heat the atmosphere with glacier-melting intensity? Not Trump or his worker bees. Apparently he did the research and found such fuels to be good for all including those who extract the material from the earth. He’s encouraging a resurgence of those industries.
Now, in a swoop-in-and-take-it kind of move, he’s let it be known he wants to buy Greenland. Neither the Greenlanders nor the Danish who hold the island territory want to sell it, but they’ll surely come around.
Buying — or taking, if the need be — Greenland is a stroke of genius. Perhaps the island’s one-and-one-half-mile-thick ice cap will supply fresh water to the likes of Flint, Mich., and other cities whose infrastructures are poor and poison thirsty people. That’s a lot of federal repair dollars that can be diverted south for walls.
We would be remiss if we failed to mention his ability to instantly create complex personality profiles on the dictators of the world. He calls them friends and is pictured smiling, shaking hands and generally making nice. We should all be as compassionate.
Presidents have been lawyers, career politicians, farmers, university presidents, actors, military leaders, a nuclear engineer ... and scoundrels.
Trump is none of these, and all of these, if you listen to him. He’s a true Renaissance man. What a sad world we would have if we did not have his ubiquitous pontifications on which to muse and help us through the day.
Yet there’s that nagging feeling the emperor has no clothes.