There was an inspiring trifecta of stories on the front page of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News Tuesday. That doesn’t happen every day.
In Pullman, construction of a new apartment complex for low-income and homeless residents is set to begin.
In Moscow, a downtown crisis center should open by next week, giving residents in mental health crisis a refuge to refocus, find treatment and get back on their feet.
And at the University of Idaho — and later in Moscow’s Friendship Square — Idahoans celebrated the governor’s proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day in the state.
The first two stories are fine examples of nonprofits and government entities working together to make life better for our neighbors — people who may need a lift and some understanding.
The third story marked a step, if even a small one, in a growing movement to help right one of the great wrongs of a nation.
We applaud all three.
But those stories, those efforts by folks who call our communities home, were far from the only moments of inspiration we’ve seen the past week.
It’s not always our job to spread sunshine. For some reporters, positive stories aren’t something they feel drawn to cover, or are encouraged to cover by crabby editors.
But when the week is done and we look back on what we’ve shared, it can be impressive to see the stories that have been shared with us.
So in addition to the examples above, we deliver due kudos to:
— The thoughtful students in Sunnyside Elementary School’s special education class, who have developed their own award, the “Our School Peace Award,” which is awarded to two student who demonstrate exemplary character. The students were inspired to create the award by a child who founded a radio show to share the struggles and hope in a Tanzanian refugee camp. Their teacher, Mary Krumpl, told us the students “put their hearts into it and they were really excited about sharing two people from the school that make it a better place.”
— The family, and extended church family, of Kaden Olsen, a 4-year-old Pullman boy who was severely injured in a tractor accident in June. Kaden spent two months in California hospitals recovering from broken bones, a ruptured spleen and damaged lungs. He’s fully recovered — sans spleen — and the good folks at Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse auctioned enough pies at their weekend Fall Festival to donate thousands of dollars to Kaden and his family to help pay for medical bills.
— The Lauren McCluskey Foundation, whose big Saturday of events earlier this month raised awareness and money in memory of McCluskey, a Pullman native killed last year on the University of Utah campus by a man she knew, despite her repeated efforts to seek the help of authorities on the Utah campus. “There’s a movement toward taking women’s concerns seriously the first time, and amp up campus safety,” said Ron Mittlelhammer, a McCluskey family friend. “Female or male, when a student comes to you and says ‘I’m in danger, I need help,’ you drop everything and you help.”
This week, many of our neighbors have dropped everything and helped.
Thank you.
— Craig Staszkow, for the editorial board