Pay attention to Idaho’s GOP primary

Primary elections in Idaho are coming up in less than three weeks. Given the Republican Party’s stranglehold, the GOP primaries are significant because victory effectively anoints the winner to statewide office.
Despite claims to the contrary, there are no RINOs running for governor or attorney general in Idaho. Instead, there are principled GOP incumbents running against far-right extremists willing to hold the state hostage to their whims.
In most states, it wouldn’t be a contest — but this is Idaho, so anything is possible.
The governor’s race pits incumbent Brad Little, a lifelong Idaho rancher, against challenger Janice McGeachin, the lieutenant governor with a flair for political theater. Little’s won endorsement from the National Rifle Association; she’s been endorsed by Donald Trump.
Anyone who says “all politicians are alike” should study these two candidates for a moment.
Little, a former leader of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, is an archetypal “suit.” He wields power effectively but doesn’t call attention to himself. He takes care of business, but Little doesn’t have a lot of charisma.
McGeachin, on the other hand, is all hat and no cattle — but boy does she play to the cameras. She once brandished a gun and a bible in a video for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, and she’s openly cozy with anti-government militia members.
She also is fond of changing state policy when the governor is out of state. Though McGeachin rails against the heavy hand of government, she tried to stamp out local control with a short-lived executive order forbidding Idaho cities, counties, and school districts from adopting mask mandates. Local control? Who needs that?
Though she won’t say it out loud, McGeachin is contemptuous of efforts to protect public health. As lieutenant governor, she was a leading opponent of a 2018 initiative to expand Medicaid benefits to 62,000 Idahoans. Since then, she’s been a fountain of misinformation about COVID-19, vaccine efficacy and public health policy.
On a personal level, McGeachin appears immune to irony. According to the Associated Press, she railed against federal economic relief during the pandemic — but that didn’t stop businesses she owns from accepting two partially forgivable loans, totaling $314,727, from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Stand aside little porkers, there’s a big hog at the trough.
More worryingly, McGeachin picks and chooses which laws she’s willing to obey.
She’s already lost one lawsuit for withholding public records, with a judge ordering her to pay nearly $29,000 in legal fees. “It appears to the court that (McGeachin) would stop at nothing, no matter how misguided, to shield public records from the public,” the judge wrote.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office had advised her to release the records — they were public records, after all — but McGeachin refused to follow that sensible advice. After losing in court, she had the gall to ask the Idaho Legislature to pay her legal bills; the legislature declined her request for taxpayer funds.
She also asked Wasden to pay the judgment out of his budget; he, too, declined.
Which brings us to the GOP primary for Idaho Attorney General, where Wasden — the most principled Republican in statewide office — faces a challenger with a heavy ideological axe to grind. Yes, former Congressman and failed gubernatorial candidate Raul Labrador is looking for work again.
Wasden has been endorsed by the NRA, but Labrador is still waiting for Trump to call back.
Jim Jones, who spent eight years as Idaho attorney general and another 12 years on the Idaho Supreme Court, summarized things nicely in a recent column on this page: “Labrador criticizes (Wasden) for having issued legal opinions which concluded that several bills on hot-button issues were on shaky constitutional ground. That is exactly what the AG must do to keep the state out of hot water in court. Wasden has been remarkably correct with his cautionary legal opinions. When the Legislature ignores his advice, Idaho generally loses in court. We have paid out millions of dollars in attorney fees for the defense of unconstitutional legislation.”
What say ye, Idaho taxpayers? Do you have millions of dollars to squander on unconstitutional laws? If so, Labrador is your man.
If not, Wasden deserves your vote.
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.