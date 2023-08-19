People dodespise Trump; there are (real) reasons why

Ryan Urie

Michael Reagan will never read this response to his Aug. 15 column in the Daily News, but his inanity merits a reply nonetheless. Reagan argues that the liberal media unfairly ignores right-wing talking points because they hate Trump. While this premise is balderdash (left-leaning media reports on Hunter Biden constantly), it is true that lefties loathe the former president. Unfortunately, conservatives rarely stop to ask why this is. But before I get to that, let me quickly rebut Reagan’s assertions.

First, the New York Post is a conservative tabloid, not a reputable news source. Second, everything posited about Hunter Biden’s corruption is speculative, but if you have solid evidence, get an indictment, prosecute him and lock him up. You’ll get little more than a shrug from liberals because we don’t worship our politicians. Third, the “Laptop from Hell” has been investigated and was a big nothing. Let it go. Fourth, the economy is not wrecked; unemployment is low, wages are rising, the dollar is strong and inflation is stabilizing. Fifth, Biden didn’t create the crisis on the Southern border; that’s been around for decades. He also didn’t cripple our oil and gas industries; he issued more drilling permits in his first two years than Trump did. Yes, he botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but who says otherwise? And if Biden mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, what do you have to say about the guy who recommended drinking bleach and taking horse dewormer?

“Did the Biden Justice Department overdo the prosecution of Jan. 6 rioters for political reasons?” No. “Did the Biden FBI unfairly treat conservative Catholics as possible terrorists?” Maybe, but they do the same to black activists, liberal protestors, and anyone who makes a fuss. “Did Biden’s CDC kowtow to the teachers union to keep schools closed for too long and lie to the country about the safety and efficacy of the covid vaccines?” Nope.

