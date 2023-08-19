People dodespise Trump; there are (real) reasons why

Michael Reagan will never read this response to his Aug. 15 column in the Daily News, but his inanity merits a reply nonetheless. Reagan argues that the liberal media unfairly ignores right-wing talking points because they hate Trump. While this premise is balderdash (left-leaning media reports on Hunter Biden constantly), it is true that lefties loathe the former president. Unfortunately, conservatives rarely stop to ask why this is. But before I get to that, let me quickly rebut Reagan’s assertions.
First, the New York Post is a conservative tabloid, not a reputable news source. Second, everything posited about Hunter Biden’s corruption is speculative, but if you have solid evidence, get an indictment, prosecute him and lock him up. You’ll get little more than a shrug from liberals because we don’t worship our politicians. Third, the “Laptop from Hell” has been investigated and was a big nothing. Let it go. Fourth, the economy is not wrecked; unemployment is low, wages are rising, the dollar is strong and inflation is stabilizing. Fifth, Biden didn’t create the crisis on the Southern border; that’s been around for decades. He also didn’t cripple our oil and gas industries; he issued more drilling permits in his first two years than Trump did. Yes, he botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but who says otherwise? And if Biden mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, what do you have to say about the guy who recommended drinking bleach and taking horse dewormer?
“Did the Biden Justice Department overdo the prosecution of Jan. 6 rioters for political reasons?” No. “Did the Biden FBI unfairly treat conservative Catholics as possible terrorists?” Maybe, but they do the same to black activists, liberal protestors, and anyone who makes a fuss. “Did Biden’s CDC kowtow to the teachers union to keep schools closed for too long and lie to the country about the safety and efficacy of the covid vaccines?” Nope.
Liberal media ignores these “issues” because they’re nonsense. But many of us on the left do despise Donald Trump. Why, you never ask? For a more eloquent answer, Google “Nate White on Trump,” but here’s my take:
We love truth, but Trump lies incessantly, traffics in conspiracies, and attacks science and journalism when they contradict his whims.
We love democracy, but Trump fawns over dictators, tried to subvert the election, and worked to discredit the electoral process.
We love decency, but Trump has none.
But mostly we hate Trump because he hurts people — immigrants, Muslims, Asian Americans, Black people, women, LGBTQ folk — and how can we not despise someone who hurts the ones we love?
What confounds me is why conservatives revere Trump so much. Republicans frequently remark that Trump was the greatest president of their lifetime, but what did he actually do? He didn’t finish his wall. What he did build was easily breached and Mexico did not pay for it. He didn’t fix the healthcare system. He stood up to China, but he didn’t see through the trade war he started. He ignored the opioid epidemic. He spearheaded the creation of the COVID-19 vaccine (though it seems his supporters don’t want credit for that). He passed a massive tax reform bill, but it mostly benefited corporations and the wealthy while exploding the national deficit. He didn’t bring back American manufacturing or save the coal industry. He didn’t “drain the swamp,” crush “the deep state,” or shrink the government.
What he did do is cause a lot of controversies and division. He made political violence and bigotry acceptable. He gave his followers an identity and a community and made them feel special. But he didn’t fix anything. And he didn’t make anything great.
Trump will almost certainly get the GOP nomination, which is the greatest gift Democrats could ask for. The Boomers who supported him have diminished over the past four years while millions of Gen Z liberals have reached voting age. Meanwhile, anyone who’s not part of the MAGA faithful has been driven away by the GOP’s culture war antics and inability to govern. Frankly, we’re all sick of the chaos that Trump embodies. So stand by your demagogue if you must, Republicans, but as Reagan admits, you’ll pay on election day.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.