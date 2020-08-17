Personality is basis of Trump’s success

Recently, reading a biography on President Donald Trump, I discovered the remarkable personality traits that enabled him to rise to the presidency of the United States where he has achieved more success than any president in U.S. history.
Trump’s powerful personality is comprised of the amalgamation of a large number of unique capacities. The ingredients include a long-term pattern of exaggerated feelings of self-importance, an excessive need for admiration, and a lack of empathy toward other people.
Trump spends a lot of time thinking about achieving power and success. Also about his appearance. Trump is duly proud of being in the 1 percent of people who have achieved a personality so wonderfully powerful as his.
This contributes to his persistent feelings of grandiosity, an excessive need for admiration, and a personal disdain and lack of empathy for other people.
Many observers admire Trump’s displays of arrogance and distorted sense of personal superiority as he seeks to establish abusive power and control over others. It is only natural that he values himself over others, and openly disregards the wishes and feelings of anyone else.
Everyone should recognize and appreciate his exceptionality and treat him as superior, regardless of their actual status or achievements. Trump is so disturbed by criticism that a fragile ego causes him to belittle other people in order to validate his own superiority.
It is constant admiration that fuels his ego to soar into the galaxy. A grandiose sense of self-importance rides on exaggerated achievements and talents, leading to feelings of entitlement and its attendant unreasonable expectations of especially favorable treatment or automatic compliance with his wishes.
The grandiosity of his fantasies result in a lack of empathy and refusal to recognize or identify with the feelings and needs of others. Because of this Trump is able to take advantage of others, even family, friends, colleagues and associates to achieve his ends. As the reader can well imagine, this is an extremely valuable trait in those with high ambition.
Oh, wait!
I wasn’t reading a biography of President Trump. I was reading the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. How could I have conflated that with a Trump biography? Can you even imagine? I’m neither a psychologist nor a psychiatrist; so please don’t take my word for any of this.
The DSM is available online. Do your own reading and see if you couldn’t make the same mistake I did.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email to terence@moscow.com.