Planned Parenthood is helping; the Shame Squads are not

It would be almost comical, if it weren’t so creepy. I’m talking about the Shame Squad that patrols the property line of the Planned Parenthood building in Pullman.
I ran into them recently, with their lurid signs and cheery smiles. The big guy and the petite woman were easy to spot, standing right next to the driveway. The big guy had a video camera mounted on his chest and his job was to get close-ups of the faces of sinners, er, women who arrive by car.
Closer inspection revealed a second guy, lurking behind a tree like Boris Badenov from the “Rocky & Bullwinkle Show.” He, too, had a video camera mounted on his chest, and his job was to record license plate numbers.
Together, they made quite a team, gathering information for the Database of Wretched Souls.
“How you doing today, sir?” asked the big guy.
“Disappointed to see you here,” I said, as I walked past. “You’re here for abortion, but that’s a very small part of what Planned Parethood does.”
“That is true,” he replied.
“Then why are you shaming people?” I asked.
“We’re not shaming people,” the big guy shot back. “We’re shaming the practice.”
Right. Filming women through the windows of their cars, then recording their license plate numbers isn’t intended to shame anyone. Of course not. And keep in mind, Planned Parenthood doesn’t even perform abortions at its Pullman location.
Instead, the Pullman office is a place where women go for breast cancer screening, cervical cancer screening and ovarian cancer screening. It is a place where women go for birth control and, when they are ready to have children, it is a place for pregnancy education. It is a place where women go for testing and treatment of sexually-transmitted infections.
In short, Planned Parenthood is a guardian for the general wellness of women’s sexual and reproductive health. It is trying to make the world a better place.
That’s a noble goal, but the religious right and their fellow travelers regard Planned Parenthood as a caricature — a place where babies are ground up so licentious women can continue their degrading slide into Satan’s embrace. Or some equally judgmental blather.
Maybe that’s why the Planned Parenthood building in Pullman was firebombed a few years ago — even though abortions are not performed there. It could have been members of the religious right who set that fire, or it could have been the League of Women Voters. Golly, it’s hard to imagine who firebombed that building.
The important thing to remember is that Planned Parenthood is not America’s enemy. Our enemies are the sanctimonious conservatives — usually men — who aren’t satisfied until women accede to a long-expired moral code that strips them of personal autonomy. These holier-than-thou scolds have strong views on how everybody else should live their lives.
They have big hearts for itty-bitty babies who might be born, and big blind spots for beleaguered mommies who live in the here and now.
Fortunately, the doors at Planned Parenthood are always open for women — often of limited means — who are pregnant, unsupported and alone. In case you are wondering, there are hundreds of thousands of women in America who fit that description right now; many are ill-equipped to bring a child into the world.
Poverty and parenthood are a bad combination, dooming all but a few children to a lifetime of dependency on inadequate social services. Forcing an unprepared woman to raise a child is a trigger for generational poverty that is handed down from parent, to child, to grandchild like an unwanted family heirloom.
As a society, we can — and should — do better.
By offering a wide range of women’s health services, Planned Parenthood is working to make every child a wanted child. In so doing, it is making the world a better place.
The Shame Squads and their sympathizers, who view the world through the narrow lens of abortion, are not making things better. By failing to see the bigger picture, they are hazing women away from Planned Parenthood, thereby increasing the number of unwanted children in poverty.
Now ask yourself: Who is fighting the good fight?
Brock (he/him/his) has been a Daily News columnist for 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.