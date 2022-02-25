Poison in Trump lies: An end game for America’s kinder self

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men should do nothing.”
— Edmund Burke
I had once hoped that the obscene theatrics of Republican congressmen and congresswomen would lose its luster and give way to the much more serious business of governance. More serious, say, than Jewish-piloted alien spacecraft torching California with laser beams from outer space.
But no. Just like the Grand Old Party rode to the White House on the strident anti-communist McCarthyism of the early 1950s and, like their targeting Democrats for championing civil rights and gaining them a solid South previously beyond their grasp, Republican majorities today count on white rage and evangelical fanaticism. Unbent and unbowed even after losing both houses of Congress and the presidency, the GOP today thinks it has a new winning mantra: When Trump barks “Jump!” they squeak a collective and timid “how high?”
The lies they are expected to embrace as truths? It started with patently false claims about the size of Trump’s inaugural crowd — photographic evidence to the contrary. Now we’re told to believe that the riots of Jan. 6, the violence, the deaths, the destruction to the Capitol were all “legitimate democratic discourse.”
Thirty-eight years late, but George Orwell’s 1984 “doublespeak” has finally arrived … thanks to the spineless “moderate Republicans” who, trembling in fear, remain silent. And we indict “moderate” Islamic leaders for not purging the Jihadists in their midst?
Now that their national party has completely surrendered its claim to legitimacy and gone over to the “dark side.” it’s finally time for the gloves to come off. No more sweet-talking the abettors of right-wing fanatics.
Outside of a few very dear friends whom I will defend to my dying breath, what do I really think of Trump supporters? I don’t like their looks; I don’t like their bullying ways; I don’t like their peals of laughter when their Fuhrer mocks cripples and mothers of dead soldiers; I don’t like their paranoid style; I don’t like their twisting the first Amendment to turn America into a theocracy; I don’t like their racism, whether blatant or covert; I don’t like their insulting those of higher learning; I don’t like their name-calling; I don’t like their expropriating symbols of the Confederacy for their own hateful purposes; I don’t like their rallies and the hatred and anger they inspire; I don’t even like their smell … the smell of bigotry and willful ignorance.
How can I make these harsh judgements? This is a party of David Duke, Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan who served as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives. And U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia who has made her dubious career on insane, pseudo-Christian trash talk. And Madison Cawthorne, North Carolina congressman who, cheered on, exhorted a group of MAGA mothers to raise their sons up to be “monsters.” (no bleeding heart molly coddling here). And Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri who actively cheered on those who attacked Congress. Small wonder that Hawley is now making a toxic “masculinity” his signature issue.
Then, of course, there is their prophet — sent by God no less — whose presidential campaign should have crashed when the Access Hollywood Tapes were released. For the voter, the choice was unavoidable; either the buffoon actually assaulted women with impunity because of his celebrity or he just bragged about assaulting women and had actually kept his little hands to himself.
Either way, the American public can never be forgiven for choosing such a miserable, loathsome excuse for a human being. And yet they did. And, now, after all the evidence of their own eyes, they still fawn over fatso.
“Fatso?” Reflecting back five years, I find it laughable that Trump could slur as many of his rivals as he wanted — “Crooked Hillary,” “Lyin’ Ted,” “Little Marco,” “Sleepy Joe,” ad nauseum and yet took such offense at Clinton calling his supporters “deplorables.”
I think the events of Jan. 6 clearly reveal how close Hillary was to describing the twisted minds and souls of those who, to this day, pray at the temple of the Big Lie.
So, as for the rest, the supposed “responsible” conservatives, with very few exceptions, I call them rank cowards.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.