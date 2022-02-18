Political dysfunctionon pedagogical dysfunction

Recently I had a retrovision while reading about Idaho legislators wrestling with a bill that would require schools to make greater efforts to identify and serve dyslexic students.
The vision was one of sitting beside my grandmother on the sofa in our living room, reading my elementary primer to her while my older brother and our friends played on the lawn outside.
At some point, I expressed frustration. “Why can’t Charlie read to Grandma? He can read better than me.”
Grandma Rene Day then had late-stage multiple sclerosis. A former one-room school teacher, her vision was so poor she no longer could read.
I still hear Grandma’s voice when I couldn’t figure out a word. “Spell it to me.” When I would start naming the letters she often would ask: “Are you sure that isn’t … ” and she would name the correct letter and then the word made sense.
Kennewick schools, overburdened with a huge influx of construction workers building the Hanford Atomic Works, were failing me. Perhaps they would have failed me even without the impact of Hanford’s construction.
We will never know, but somehow I became an avid reader. An agonizingly slow one to this day.
My college career (Brigham Young University), ended with one semester when I tripped and fell face-first into journalism.
There was no college loan program as we know it today, so I intended to get a better financial footing and return to college.
Eleven years later I did return. Not as a student but as a faculty member in the Washington State University College of Agriculture.
I didn’t seek the job. It sought me.
For 32 years I practiced agricultural communications for WSU. I was tasked with explaining agricultural, natural resources and human sciences. During my career I quickly established a national reputation within my niche discipline, even serving on a national committee as the only member without a doctorate.
I also was recognized by Rutgers University when it contracted with WSU for a quarter of my time to work on a communications project.
In 2004, My professional society, the Association for Communicator Excellence, awarded me the highest honor it gives to members, the ACE Professional Award.
I’m shamefaced in using myself as an example of our public schools’ failure to better support students with learning disorders such as dyslexia, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
However, I feel an obligation to help people — yes, especially politicians and educators — to understand people who struggle with learning disorders aren’t necessarily less intelligent than the bright students on whom extra resources are abundantly showered.
So, I naturally fumed and boiled as I read of opposition arising on a bill in the Idaho legislature that would require more attention and better training for educators.
Ironically, one of the bill’s co-sponsors (Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville) doesn’t want to appropriate money for that purpose.
The problem isn’t just one of Idaho’s reactionary conservatives, it is widespread, including Washington state.
During her career, one of my daughters, a retired speech and language pathologist who worked in a western Washington public school district, was tasked with identifying students who should be tested to see if they qualified for special assistance.
She was frustrated by how often administrators refused to approve testing that she felt students needed.
Students with other disabilities often encounter school districts that don’t obey laws written to provide people with disabilities. We have a grandson who never received the special services intended by law while attending a high school in Whitman County.
The problem is well expressed by Sen. Crabtree: “If we give the money first, it will always be spent. I’d like to see what they can do without any additional money.”
Yes, I still struggle with dyslexia and ADHD even as I wrote this column.
It is a life-long struggle.
