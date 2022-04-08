Politicians promotegas price ignorance

Recently when Pullman gas stations were selling gasoline at $4.39 per gallon, we filled our tank at a major brand service station in Spokane for $4.09.
That got me thinking about paying 16 cents a gallon for gasoline in 1962 in Utah.
The American Institute for Economic Research inflation calculator reports that if I were paying the same amount, adjusted for inflation, I’d be paying $1.42 plus whatever inflation has occurred since 2021.
As of this writing, the average price consumers around the world are paying is $5.04 USD per gallon. Venezuelans pay 10 cents a gallon and Hong Kong’s average price is
above $10 USD.
Republican and Democrat politicians are engaged in disinformation campaigns to misinform the body politic from finding out what is truly responsible for gas prices, today, in yesteryear, or in the future.
If your information is coming from politicians, you are misinformed. They are playing blame games, and you will play hell getting sound information from petroleum companies.
So what can we know about what affects gasoline prices, and where and how do we get the information? Well, it takes a lot more time and effort than any of us have to dope it out, and — frankly — I don’t think even the best of us can succeed.
However, here are some facts (real truth) that I stand by after delving into the issue:
n Both Democrats and Republicans are hyperventilating over legitimate issues and are engaging in a blame game that distorts perception, leading to ignorant, uninformed or ill-informed voters.
n Putin’s war against Ukraine has caused gas and natural gas prices to go up.
n The United States and other countries restricting the purchase of Russian oil and natural gas has caused prices to rise.
n The $1.9 trillion Coronavirus Relief Plan pushed price rises across the board.
n Partisans on both sides are misrepresenting the facts, obscuring the truth about oil production, gas prices and the role of renewables.
n Oil production is controlled by private companies, not the U.S. government.
n U.S. production fell 11% between Feb. 2020 and Feb. 2021.
n Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline has had little effect on current gas prices.
n U.S. imports of Canadian oil increased 50% during the past decade.
n Trump’s reducing regulations led some oil drillers to invest in unprofitable wells.
n Biden outpaced Trump in issuing drilling permits on public lands.
n Companies don’t necessarily drill on their permits for land or ocean floor.
n In February the U.S. had 4,372 wells without production equipment.
n The U.S. is the world’s largest petroleum producer (when biofuels and fuels liquid fuel produced from natural gas are included), and a lot of what happens in the market is beyond government control.
n U.S. shale companies committed to Wall Street that they would continue production limits so they can reward shareholders with higher earnings. Investors are demanding that companies limit spending on new investments.
n U.S. exports more oil than it imports.
n Investing in renewables will have little effect on gas prices in the short term and is essential in the long term.
n The major factor in today’s high gas prices is fear-driven speculation in oil futures.
Four dollar gas is truly onerous for America’s poor and lower-middle-income families because their income hasn’t kept up with inflation and many have long commutes to hold their jobs.
Democrats and Republicans aren’t going to agree on any meaningful measures to deal with the issue.
Politicians want us to be ignorant, and thus we are.
As a member of my family, who has a horrendous west-side commute, says: “It is what it is.” Sadly.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullmanresident since 1972. He enjoys a life-long interest in agriculture,history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email — proand con — to terence@moscow.com.