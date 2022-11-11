Post-midterm forecast sunnier than we dared dream

Polman

Those of us who love America for its traditional democratic values are exhaling sighs of relief, because — lo and behold — it turns out that the midterm elections’ purported “red wave” turned out to be somewhere between a ripple and a trickle.

We won’t have full clarity for a few days or even weeks — control of the House and Senate currently hang in the balance — but what we do know, beyond all reasonable doubt, is that the MAGA cult failed to sate its goose-stepping ambitions. Even if Republicans eke out a House majority, there’s no way they can claim a mandate for their destructive instincts.

In the words of right-wing apparatchik Mark Thiessen, whining on Fox News, “This is an absolute disaster for the Republican party.”

