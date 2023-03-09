Project in Pullman consistent with port’s mission

The Port of Whitman County has submitted to the City of Pullman a zoning application to facilitate the port’s development of an Agricultural Advancement Campus on the western edge of Pullman. News of this application has sparked community debate about the tradeoffs around land use and economic development. We believe these conversations are an important and necessary part of community planning and we want to make sure the port’s role is clearly understood.

The port’s mission is to facilitate economic development in Whitman County. We invest tax dollars and port revenue to develop and maintain industrial and commercial properties, a public park and waterfront recreation site, business air center and other public facilities. Our responsible stewardship of these assets brings jobs, tax revenue and economic vitality to the Palouse.

The proposed Agricultural Advancement Campus is exactly the type of project we have been tasked by our board of commissioners and the residents of Whitman County to pursue. The campus will attract businesses that will in turn create jobs, support local farmers, build on innovative research occurring at Washington State University and increase local tax revenue.