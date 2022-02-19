Pullman makes the right call on Starbucks

An out-of-state company, Forza Development, would like to put a Starbucks on Main Street in Pullman. The plan includes tearing down the old Oasis restaurant, building a smaller structure to house Starbucks, and installing a two-lane drive-through.
During Forza’s research they discovered approximately 12 feet at the back of the property is owned by the city of Pullman and was a former right-of-way. The company asked the city if it would lease or sell those 12 feet which are needed to make the double drive-through work.
A nearby property had this same issue come up and the city sold the old right-of-way adjacent to that property. A government needs to be consistent when it makes similar decisions. It cannot play favorites. Therefore, the city needs to agree to sell or lease this 12-foot chunk of land.
This shouldn’t be a big deal except there are a handful of vocal people who think they have a right to choose how others use their property and spend their money.
Recently, Pullman Radio News posted a story about the possibility of another Starbucks in town. The reactions and comments by readers showed people were angry. We don’t need another Starbucks, wrote several people. There are other coffee shops on Main Street and we don’t need another, wrote a few others.
Just because you don’t want a Starbucks doesn’t mean that everyone else feels that way. If you really want a say in what happens with the Oasis property, you should buy the property. If you feel that you know best, then put your money where your mouth is.
A bigger problem was how the Pullman City Council handled the question about the 12-foot right-of-way. Rebecca Dueben, who was appointed to council last month, hit the nail on the head. She said the city needs to remain consistent. Bravo! Some of the others on council need to follow her lead.
I believe that those who voted against selling or leasing the land voted that way because of emotion rather than what was right.
The question before council was not whether a new Starbucks should be built on Main Street. It appears that some on council may have believed that was the question even though the city attorney was clear about the question at hand. The question was whether the city would sell or lease those 12 feet.
Three councilors voted against this. They voted against being consistent in dealing with land usage. They voted against being consistent in how they will treat the public. I think the emotions of Starbucks stopped them from doing what was right.
Thankfully, there were three on council who believe in being consistent. They voted to allow the city staff to negotiate a lease. With a councilman absent from the meeting, it was a tie vote and Mayor Glenn Johnson had to break the tie. Johnson sided with those who believe in being consistent.
The day after the vote, Johnson explained he voted in favor of passing the motion because of the need to be consistent and because the city could possibly be sued for not being consistent. The lawsuit would cost money directly from the city general fund. That would take money away from things the city needs.
He then explained there are many steps in the process before a Starbucks would be built and those are the proper places to raise questions about traffic congestion and other possible issues.
After this vote, Pullman Radio News shared another news story. People are still angry even though it should be clear what this vote was about.
To those who don’t want a Starbucks, I would strongly encourage you to purchase the property and use it for the business you’d prefer. If you are worried about the local coffee shops then start going to those local coffee shops. But if the idea of getting an overpriced coffee sounds good, there could be a new coffee stand with a double drive-through coming soon!
Anderson is a computer programmer whoenjoys serving the community through variouscommunity-oriented service jobs.